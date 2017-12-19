A year on the bike: Tom Owen's most memorable rides of 2017 - Road Cycling UK

London-Brighton-London… in January

I really don’t even know how I ended up doing this ride. What started as a half-joke at the very start of the year rapidly got out of hand. By the final week of January, we were doing it.

The route had been proposed on my club WhatsApp group. “Anyone fancy this?” Inexplicably, people said ‘yes’. Oh dear, that meant we had to do it. London to Brighton and back in a day. In January. And ticking off a couple of the 100 Greatest Climbs along the way, just to make it more ‘fun’. In the end there were only two of us; me and my friend Olly, who is famous for smashing every single second of every ride he goes on. He has no ‘social’ setting.

To my surprise, the way down was actually alright. We knocked off the first 90km in about three hours, with just a single puncture impeding our progress. My tired old winter bike was beginning to show serious signs of wear, however, or rather, being absolutely worn out. I couldn’t shift back into the big ring after a climb, so summiting every hill lead to about two minutes of frantic leg-spinning as I waited for the chain to make it’s very, very slow way back onto the big ring. I had to deliberately ride over potholes and ruts to give the derailleur the little ‘nudge’ upward that it needed to jump the chain up.

Not only was Olly dropping me on the climbs, I couldn’t even pedal to keep up when we hit the descents.