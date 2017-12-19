A year on the bike: Tom Owen's most memorable rides of 2017 - Road Cycling UK

With the end of the year fast approaching, RCUK’s team of writers will be looking back on three of their favourite rides of 2017, starting with Tom Owen.
From the hard-packed orange dirt roads of West Africa, to the rain-slicked dual carriageways around Horsham, with a brief stop for some Black Forest gateau along the way, Tom relives his most memorable rides of the year.
West Africa Cycle Challenge
I’d never stepped foot on the continent of Africa before this year. To fly into Freetown, Sierra Leone, then ride what was essentially a hybrid ‘shopping bike’ from Bo, in the south-east of the country all the way to the coast of Liberia, was a pretty special first visit.
