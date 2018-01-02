Grinduro gravel race set to return to Scotland's Isle of Arran in July - Road Cycling UK

Sportive

Grinduro gravel race set to return to Scotland’s Isle of Arran in July

The gravel event 'where having a good time at the party is just as important as going fast in the race’

Entries for this year’s Grinduro will open at 5pm today (January 2), with the Scottish gravel event confirmed to return to the Isle of Arran on July 14.

Grinduro is described as a combination of gravel road race and mountain bike-style enduro, with one long loop of tarmac, gravel, and dirt. Finishing times are based on four timed segments, each expected to take five to seven minutes to ride.

The concept originated in California, with the 2018 version of the American event set to take place in Quincy on September 29, while its Scottish counterpart was launched last year.

Grinduro returns to the Isle of Arran, Scotland, in July 2018 (Pic: Robin O’Neill/Grinduro)

Grinduro counts cross-country pro Katerina Nash and former downhill racer Duncan Riffle – both of whom rode cyclo-cross bikes to victory – among its former winners, but ‘having a good time at the party is just as important as going fast in the race’ according to Grinduro organisers.

As well as a demanding course, participants can expect live music, camping, and a handmade bicycle and art show – all of which are expected to contribute to the ‘festival atmosphere’.

Grinduro features gravel roads, tarmac and mud trails (Pic: Satchell Cronk/Grinduro)

“Last year was our first venture abroad with Grinduro and the enthusiasm from Scottish attendees easily matched that at our signature Quincy event, which sold out [in 2017] in an astounding 12 hours,” said Melanie Garrido, marketing manager of event sponsor Giro.

“Our festival area with music, art, and hand-made bikes will expand at both events this year and we’ve added very limited expo areas for brands who understand the importance of the proper race-to-party ratio.”

You can enter Grinduro Scotland at www.grinduro.com, while registration for Grinduro Quincy will open at 4am on Sunday April 22.

