Entries for this year’s Grinduro will open at 5pm today (January 2), with the Scottish gravel event confirmed to return to the Isle of Arran on July 14.

Grinduro is described as a combination of gravel road race and mountain bike-style enduro, with one long loop of tarmac, gravel, and dirt. Finishing times are based on four timed segments, each expected to take five to seven minutes to ride.

The concept originated in California, with the 2018 version of the American event set to take place in Quincy on September 29, while its Scottish counterpart was launched last year.