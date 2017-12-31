A year on the bike: George Scott's most memorable rides of 2017 - Road Cycling UK

Girona coastal loop

Girona has long been on my hit list of cycling destinations and this year I finally made the trip with a friend for a week of end-of-season riding. In truth, any of the four rides we completed that week could have made this list – with a seemingly endless network of perfect roads, stunning scenery and warm sunshine on tap, it’s easy to understand why so may pros choose to make this slice of Catalan cycling paradise their home.

But Girona’s famed coastal loop tops the billing. Having left a rain-soaked Britain less than 24 hours earlier, we roll out for our first day of riding with the Spanish sun quickly warming the morning air. I needn’t have bothered with the gilet in my jersey pocket and by the time we stopped for lunch on the seafront, the temperature has risen to 25 degrees. Not bad for the end of October.

The Mediterranean provides a stunning backdrop to Girona’s coastal loop (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

The 122km loop provides a taste of everything Girona has to offer. Leaving the cobbled streets of the old town, we quickly navigate through the suburbs and find ourselves on rolling country roads before climbing towards the coast on a gentle five-mile ascent. Upon reaching the summit we know the sea must be close, but still the azure water of the Mediterranean comes as a surprise as we round a tight hairpin and start to plummet towards the ocean.

The snaking, sinuous descent is one of the most beautiful roads I’ve ridden; one that leaves me beaming from ear to ear. The tarmac tumbles steeply towards the glistening water as the road doubles back on itself through a series of hairpins, each providing a new vantage point to drink in the view.

It’s easy to understand why so many pros call Girona home (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

Now a stone’s throw from the water, we follow the coast as the road rises and falls, revealing hidden coves and deserted beaches. After lunch we turn back inland and climb once again, looping back to Girona on a network of blissful back roads. Credit to pro cyclist Dan Craven, whose website, Our Girona, provided the route. We couldn’t have asked for a better start to our week.