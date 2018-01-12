From nutrition, to recovery, to catching up on some much-needed Zs, we all have a slightly different routine when we get in from a ride.

Cyclists are often meticulous by their nature, so cleaning the bike and properly refueling are popular post-ride pursuits, however, show us a rider that claims to never have slumped in a smelly heap against the radiator in the aftermath of a particularly tough winter training excursion and we’ll show you a straight-up liar.

Whether organised or anarchic, ill-advised or perspicacious, here are 11 things cyclists do after a ride.