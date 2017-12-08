Yorkshire True Grit Dark Skies gravel night ride launched - Road Cycling UK

If you want a fresh challenge this winter, the Yorkshire True Grit Dark Skies event might be the one for you. On the back of the success of the daytime Yorkshire True Grit gravel sportive, the new event will be run at night on Saturday 24 February 2018 for a unique challenge.
The course remains the same as the original summer event, starting out from Newburgh Priory in Coxwold, and takes in a challenging mix of public and private trails that will cover a diverse range of terrain, including open North York Moors National Park moorland, forests and farmland in a 50-mile test.
Share