Yorkshire True Grit Dark Skies gravel night ride launched - Road Cycling UK

Inaugural night event to take place on Saturday February 28

If you want a fresh challenge this winter, the Yorkshire True Grit Dark Skies event might be the one for you. On the back of the success of the daytime Yorkshire True Grit gravel sportive, the new event will be run at night on Saturday 24 February 2018 for a unique challenge.

The course remains the same as the original summer event, starting out from Newburgh Priory in Coxwold, and takes in a challenging mix of public and private trails that will cover a diverse range of terrain, including open North York Moors National Park moorland, forests and farmland in a 50-mile test.

The inaugural Yorkshire True Grit Dark Skies gravel event will take place on Saturday February 28

Organisers say the event is perfectly-suited to gravel and cyclo-cross bikes, with additional classifications for full mountain bikes, fat bikes, and even single speeds and e-bikes.

“Riding at night brings a whole new dimension to cycling – we’ve been riding under the dark skies of Yorkshire for many years and it’s great that there was such enthusiasm from entrants to Yorkshire True Grit for a night time event,” says Andrew Wright, course planner and event director. “We’re looking forward to testing riders and their bikes once again – I’ll say nothing more than [carrying] a spare battery might be a good idea!”

If this new gravel event sounds like the perfect remedy to your winter blues, you can find out more and enter at www.yorkshiretruegrit.co.uk/darkskies. Entries cost £50, closing on Wednesday 21 February 2018.

