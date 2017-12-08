Yorkshire True Grit Dark Skies gravel night ride launched - Road Cycling UK

Organisers say the event is perfectly-suited to gravel and cyclo-cross bikes, with additional classifications for full mountain bikes, fat bikes, and even single speeds and e-bikes.

“Riding at night brings a whole new dimension to cycling – we’ve been riding under the dark skies of Yorkshire for many years and it’s great that there was such enthusiasm from entrants to Yorkshire True Grit for a night time event,” says Andrew Wright, course planner and event director. “We’re looking forward to testing riders and their bikes once again – I’ll say nothing more than [carrying] a spare battery might be a good idea!”

If this new gravel event sounds like the perfect remedy to your winter blues, you can find out more and enter at www.yorkshiretruegrit.co.uk/darkskies. Entries cost £50, closing on Wednesday 21 February 2018.