A year on the bike: Ashley Quinlan's most memorable rides of 2017 - Road Cycling UK

With the end of the year fast approaching, RCUK’s team of writers will be looking back on three of their favourite rides of 2017. Next up: Ashley Quinlan.

From testing pro-level race bikes on the stunning Cote d’Azur, to tackling Tour giants to cheer on the peloton and a full gas breakfast ride on local roads, here are Ashley’s top three rides of 2017.

Lapierre Aircode First Rides

At RCUK, we’re in an immensely privileged positon to do what we do and experience brand new technology ahead of everyone else (well, apart from test pilots and the pros), and do it in some dreamy locations too.

Of all the rides at product launches this year, the pick of the bunch has to be a two-part spin around the Cote d’Azur aboard the sparkling Lapierre Aircode. This ride had everything.

Perfect weather with clear skies? Sure. Great roads to ride on? Yep. A state-of-the-art Dura-Ace R9100-equipped aero bike? Of course. A peloton of European bike journalists headed by ex-Finnish National Road Race champion turned FDJ Directeur Sportif Jussi Veikkanen? Check.

When these ingredients come together – the weather, the bike, the route, the people – magic is bound to happen. And so it was.