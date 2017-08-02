Zwift Academy offers top under-23 rider chance to turn pro with Dimension Data's Continental team - Road Cycling UK

Following the successful launch of the Zwift Academy, working alongside the Canyon-SRAM women’s team, the online training platform has expanded into men’s cycling, with the top-under 22 rider to be rewarded with a professional contract.

Working alongside Team Dimension Data, enrolment for the Zwift Academy is now open at http://academy.zwift.com/zam2017, with the chance to battle it for pro contract with Dimension Data’s Continental team for 2018.

Furthermore, all graduates of the Dimension Data/Zwift Academy will unlock charitable donations to Qhubeka, funded by Zwift.