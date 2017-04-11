Festka One LT Dazzle

If you’re not familiar with Festka, then this bike, the One LT Dazzle, is sure to grab your attention.

Let’s start with that paintjob first, because it sure is bold. Festka call it the Dazzle (the One LT is the frame itself) and the geometric zebra print has become something of a trademark for the Czech brand.

In fact, Festka aren’t short of ideas when it comes to paintjobs and if you want to go the whole hog when it comes to buying a bike, there’s little they – and their in-house art director – can’t do.