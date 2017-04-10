Kask Koo Open sunglasses

If you’re an owner of a Kask helmet and have always wanted to be able to match your lid seamlessly with a pair of shades, then the new Koo brand from the Italian helmet marque has just the thing for you.

We appreciate a spot of integration at RCUK, and the Koo sunnies certainly look a match for the range of helmets Kask make thanks to the various frame colourways available, while they also offer a level of fit customisation we’ve seldom seen before.