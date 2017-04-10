Kask Koo Open sunglasses

Whether or not you own a Kask helmet, these Koo Open sunglasses hit the spot
If you’re an owner of a Kask helmet and have always wanted to be able to match your lid seamlessly with a pair of shades, then the new Koo brand from the Italian helmet marque has just the thing for you.
We appreciate a spot of integration at RCUK, and the Koo sunnies certainly look a match for the range of helmets Kask make thanks to the various frame colourways available, while they also offer a level of fit customisation we’ve seldom seen before.
Kask call it the ‘Airflow Active System’, in which the Carl Zeiss lenses installed can be tilted at three different angles in order to customise the fit on the face, as well as improve on the rider’s field of vision.
Kask also say that the temples are specifically designed to be flexible so that fit around the head is more secure and comfortable over long rides, with a nose bridge that can be adjusted to help seat the frames on the head more easily. The arms themselves also fold away for easier storage too.
