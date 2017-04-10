Oakley EVZero Range Prizm Road sunglasses

Ever since Greg Lemond first donned the Eyeshades in 1985, Oakleys have become the must-have eyewear option in the pro peloton, graduating through the M-Frame, misguided Over-The-Tops, Racing Jackets, and more, and latterly Radarlocks, Radars and Jawbreakers.

History lesson over, these EVZeros currently sit alongside the Radars and Jawbreakers in the current range, and are the lightest shades Oakley currently make thanks to their rimless design.

That rimless design not only ensures remarkably low weight (24g), with these glasses barely tickling your face when you put them on, but also ensures a wide and uninterrupted field of vision. The shield-style lens also extends higher than normal, providing extra coverage on those sunny days when the sun is directly overhead.