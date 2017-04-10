Oakley EVZero Range Prizm Road sunglasses - review

Sunglasses

Oakley EVZero Range Prizm Road sunglasses

Oakley sunglasses are as popular as ever with riders - and it's easy to see why

Ever since Greg Lemond first donned the Eyeshades in 1985, Oakleys have become the must-have eyewear option in the pro peloton, graduating through the M-Frame, misguided Over-The-Tops, Racing Jackets, and more, and latterly Radarlocks, Radars and Jawbreakers.

History lesson over, these EVZeros currently sit alongside the Radars and Jawbreakers in the current range, and are the lightest shades Oakley currently make thanks to their rimless design.

That rimless design not only ensures remarkably low weight (24g), with these glasses barely tickling your face when you put them on, but also ensures a wide and uninterrupted field of vision. The shield-style lens also extends higher than normal, providing extra coverage on those sunny days when the sun is directly overhead.

With each iteration Oakley have improved and perfected its lens technology, and the Prizm technology is the latest example of this. As well as protecting from the sun’s rays, as you’d expect, It’s claimed to enhance your vision in specific scenarios depending your activity.

rcuk 100 2017 - Oakley Radar EV Zero Range Prizm Road sunglasses

Oakley EVZero Range Prizm Road

The fit is good, too, with the EVZeros securely and comfortably gripping the nose and side of the head. Indeed, the ‘Unobtainium’ (clearly obtainable, but let’s leave Oakley’s spin doctors alone for the moment) earsocks and nosepieces are designed to maintain a comfortable grip even when you’re sweating profusely.

All that makes for a set of sunglasses which may be minimalist, but don’t skimp on anything when it comes to field of vision, lens quality and fit.

rcuk 100 2017 - Oakley Radar EV Zero Range Prizm Road sunglasses
rcuk 100 2017 - Oakley Radar EV Zero Range Prizm Road sunglasses
rcuk 100 2017 - Oakley Radar EV Zero Range Prizm Road sunglasses

Topics:

RCUK 100 2017

Selected for The RCUK 100 2017

View the full 100
