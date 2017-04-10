Tacx Flux Smart turbo trainer - review

Turbo trainers

Tacx Flux Smart turbo trainer

More affordable version of Tacx's top-end smart turbo hits the spot

Tacx launched the all-singing Neo Smart turbo trainer in 2015 and it subsequently earned a slot in the RCUK 100. Now it’s the turn of the Neo’s little brother, the Flux Smart.

With the Neo coming in at £1,199.99, the Flux represents a comparatively affordable entry into Tacx’s line-up of high-end smart trainers. Sure, it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles, but in many ways there’s little to distinguish between the two and the Flux Smart is a great little direct drive turbo, ready to integrate with your chosen software platform.

First, a couple of vital statistics – this is a direct drive system, so you remove your bike’s rear wheel and attach the chain directly to the cassette on the trainer. All the while, it features an electronic brake system that can adapt to inputs from the likes of Zwift and TrainerRoad (and many more), making the trainer fully smart, following the F-CE integration protocol (i.e. it’ll automatically adapt the resistance level to suit what’s going on, on the screen in front of you).

Inside the unit, you’ll actually find sixteen magnets – eight permanent ones that keep inputs realistic and smooth, and eight further electromagnets that are able to adapt to signals from virtual riding software. It’s a system capable of giving 1,500 watts of resistance (compared to 2,200 watts for the Neo Smart), and able to simulate 10 per cent gradients (25 per cent for the Neo Smart).

Tacx Flux Smart Turbo Trainer

It also provides a solid platform underneath the rider when you’re spinning the realistic-feeling 7kg flywheel, thanks to the broad three-point support system that’s able to distribute forces evenly through the floor. This makes for a smooth system that doesn’t generate much in the way of noise, and keeps you steady – important if you’re trying to beat the unit’s 1,500w limit.

Compatibility with Shimano, SRAM and Campagnolo cassettes is a given, while it’s capable of connecting to peripherals and software via ANT+ and Bluetooth, to put out speed, cadence and power data. It comes supplied with quick-release compatibility, but usefully (given the rise of disc brake machines), can house thru-axles if you buy the relevant conversion kit.

With a +/-5 per cent power accuracy range, the Flux Smart is ideal for those riders who want a genuinely power-focussed, fully-interactive, direct drive smart trainer with a great ride quality, at a more wallet-friendly price.

