Tacx Flux Smart turbo trainer

Tacx launched the all-singing Neo Smart turbo trainer in 2015 and it subsequently earned a slot in the RCUK 100. Now it’s the turn of the Neo’s little brother, the Flux Smart.
With the Neo coming in at £1,199.99, the Flux represents a comparatively affordable entry into Tacx’s line-up of high-end smart trainers. Sure, it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles, but in many ways there’s little to distinguish between the two and the Flux Smart is a great little direct drive turbo, ready to integrate with your chosen software platform.
