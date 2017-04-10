Tacx Flux Smart turbo trainer

First, a couple of vital statistics – this is a direct drive system, so you remove your bike’s rear wheel and attach the chain directly to the cassette on the trainer. All the while, it features an electronic brake system that can adapt to inputs from the likes of Zwift and TrainerRoad (and many more), making the trainer fully smart, following the F-CE integration protocol (i.e. it’ll automatically adapt the resistance level to suit what’s going on, on the screen in front of you).

Inside the unit, you’ll actually find sixteen magnets – eight permanent ones that keep inputs realistic and smooth, and eight further electromagnets that are able to adapt to signals from virtual riding software. It’s a system capable of giving 1,500 watts of resistance (compared to 2,200 watts for the Neo Smart), and able to simulate 10 per cent gradients (25 per cent for the Neo Smart).