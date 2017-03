BikeExpo returns to Manchester this weekend (March 18 to March 19), with EventCity hosting some of the biggest names and brands from across the two-wheeled spectrum.

Tickets cost £10 for adults (under-16s go free) and are valid for both the Saturday and Sunday, and can be purchased here.

The expanded show includes Street Velodrome, the UK BMX Flatland Championships and Danny Butler’s Extreme Mountain Bike Show – ensuring something for all bike fans.