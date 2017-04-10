Bontrager Flare R rear light

In creating a light suitable for daytime running, Bontrager have honed in on focussing (and amplifying) the light’s beam, installing an interruptive flash pattern and increasing the range as a result. That ensures the Flare R can be seen from up to two kilometres in daylight (and even further when night falls), according to Bontrager.

There are four modes in all – brighter flash and constant settings for daytime riding and the slightly dimmer flash and constant settings for night. Battery life on the brightest, daytime constant mode is four-and-a-quarter hours, which improves up to 23 hours for night flash.

Therefore, there’s no excuse to let the battery run down, particularly as it’s USB-rechargeable, but if you do end up on an epic ride Bontrager have also included a battery save mode – turning down the lumens to get you home safely when your battery level hits five per cent.