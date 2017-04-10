Bontrager Flare R rear light - review

Share

Reviews

Bontrager Flare R rear light

This super-bright rear light remains the best on the market one year on

Bike lights fall into two categories: lights to see with, and lights to be seen with. And when it comes to the latter category you’ll be hard pushed to beat the Bontrager Flare R rear light.

An RCUK 100 inductee last year, the Flare R remains one of our go-to rear lights, thanks to its first-class visibility – not only at night but in the day, too.

Riding with lights in the day is nothing new, but Bontrager took the bold move of making a light specifically for that purpose – after all, it’s not just at night the extra visibility offered by a good rear light will get you noticed out on the road.

And the result is a brilliant little light. It puts out 65 lumens at its brightest, which is more than sufficient for a rear light, and offers side visibility on a 270-degree arc. If you’re using the Flare R, there’s no excuse for vehicles behind not noticing you.

In creating a light suitable for daytime running, Bontrager have honed in on focussing (and amplifying) the light’s beam, installing an interruptive flash pattern and increasing the range as a result. That ensures the Flare R can be seen from up to two kilometres in daylight (and even further when night falls), according to Bontrager.

There are four modes in all – brighter flash and constant settings for daytime riding and the slightly dimmer flash and constant settings for night. Battery life on the brightest, daytime constant mode is four-and-a-quarter hours, which improves up to 23 hours for night flash.

Therefore, there’s no excuse to let the battery run down, particularly as it’s USB-rechargeable, but if you do end up on an epic ride Bontrager have also included a battery save mode – turning down the lumens to get you home safely when your battery level hits five per cent.

RCUK 100 2017 - Bontrager Flare R rear light

Bontrager Flare R

As you might expect for such a feature-packed light, it is more expensive than other rear lights at £45, but the RRP is definitely a price worth paying for one of the best rear lights on the market.

Even if the merits of a daytime-specific rear light don’t have you fully convinced – or your riding simply doesn’t justify it – the Bontrager Flare R is still a powerful option for night riding with a good battery life.

With an easy-to-use mount to boot, there is little to complain to about, hence why the Flare R earns a spot in the RCUK 100 for a second successive year.

RCUK 100 2017 - Bontrager Flare R rear light
RCUK 100 2017 - Bontrager Flare R rear light
RCUK 100 2017 - Bontrager Flare R rear light
RCUK 100 2017 - Bontrager Flare R rear light

Share

Topics:

RCUK 100 2017

Related Articles

Reviews

Festka One LT Dazzle

Stunning custom super bike from Czech firm Festka

Festka One LT Dazzle road bike
Turbo trainers

Tacx Flux Smart turbo trainer

More affordable version of Tacx's top-end smart turbo hits the spot

Tacx Flux Smart turbo trainer
Sunglasses

Oakley EVZero Range Prizm Road sunglasses

Oakley sunglasses are as popular as ever with riders - and it's easy to see why

Oakley EVZero Range Prizm Road sunglasses
Sunglasses

Kask Koo Open sunglasses

Whether or not you own a Kask helmet, these Koo Open sunglasses hit the spot

Kask Koo Open sunglasses
Reviews

Cycliq Fly12 front light and camera

Feature-packed camera/light combo, all wrapped up into a neat little package

Cycliq Fly12 front light and camera

Share

Selected for The RCUK 100 2017

View the full 100
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production