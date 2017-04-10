Cycliq Fly12 front light and camera

Wherever you stand on the whole recording your ride business, the Cycliq Fly12 is a neat integrated option which provides a subtle, all-in one solution in a relatively compact, lightweight (244g) package.

Some record rides for posterity, while others do so for an extra layer of reassurance. The Fly12 is probably more geared towards the latter, given it’s combined with a perfect commuter unit with a powerful 400-lumen light that’s suitable for shining the way, with static and various flash modes to keep you visible in low light.

The main reason you’ll want one though, is the camera – so let’s discuss that, shall we? It’s capable of 1080p recording at 45 frames per second, while it’ll also record 720p at 60 frames per second. There’s also a decent internal microphone within the unit, as well as space for a microSD card.