Cycliq Fly12 front light and camera - review

Share

Reviews

Cycliq Fly12 front light and camera

Feature-packed camera/light combo, all wrapped up into a neat little package

Wherever you stand on the whole recording your ride business, the Cycliq Fly12 is a neat integrated option which provides a subtle, all-in one solution in a relatively compact, lightweight (244g) package.

Some record rides for posterity, while others do so for an extra layer of reassurance. The Fly12 is probably more geared towards the latter, given it’s combined with a perfect commuter unit with a powerful 400-lumen light that’s suitable for shining the way, with static and various flash modes to keep you visible in low light.

The main reason you’ll want one though, is the camera – so let’s discuss that, shall we? It’s capable of 1080p recording at 45 frames per second, while it’ll also record 720p at 60 frames per second. There’s also a decent internal microphone within the unit, as well as space for a microSD card.

The Fly12 is supplied with two mounts – one dedicated around-the-bar version, and one that allows it to fit into a Garmin mount. There’s also the flexibility to mount it beneath the bars, freeing up space if you’re especially keen to keep your handlebar real estate clean.

Cycliq supply a 16gb card, although these days it’s perfectly cost effective to go bigger (up to 64gb) if you wanted the extra space. And, instead of simply refusing to record, it takes cues from the security industry by constantly overwriting the oldest videos on the card. There’s also ten hours of battery life when using the camera, so you needn’t keep charging it every time you arrive at work or back home.

However, it gets a bit clever when the device senses that it’s been tipped over by 45 degrees or more. If this happens, it in turn assumes that you’ve had a spill of some kind, and sets aside space to save the 15 minutes before and after the ‘crash’. Simple and effective.

RCUK 100 2017 - Cycliq Fly12 front light and integrated camera

Cycliq Fly12

Videos are then accessible via either manually removing the microSD card or by linking it to the smartphone app, which allows a suite of editing options, including a Strava data overlay if you link up your ride to the platform and you’re interested in sharing a particularly exciting spurt.

Also, in an added security feature, if you have the Fly12 linked to your phone while you sit in a café enjoying a slice of cake, it’ll also send you a warning if it’s been moved. You get this, alongside the ability to change the unit settings, via the app too.

Which means, all-in-all, the Cycliq Fly12 is a tidy little unit – perfect for roadies who like to record their rides, whatever the reason.

RCUK 100 2017 - Cycliq Fly12 front light and integrated camera
RCUK 100 2017 - Cycliq Fly12 front light and integrated camera
RCUK 100 2017 - Cycliq Fly12 front light and integrated camera
RCUK 100 2017 - Cycliq Fly12 front light and integrated camera

Share

Topics:

RCUK 100 2017

Related Articles

Reviews

Festka One LT Dazzle

Stunning custom super bike from Czech firm Festka

Festka One LT Dazzle road bike
Turbo trainers

Tacx Flux Smart turbo trainer

More affordable version of Tacx's top-end smart turbo hits the spot

Tacx Flux Smart turbo trainer
Sunglasses

Oakley EVZero Range Prizm Road sunglasses

Oakley sunglasses are as popular as ever with riders - and it's easy to see why

Oakley EVZero Range Prizm Road sunglasses
Sunglasses

Kask Koo Open sunglasses

Whether or not you own a Kask helmet, these Koo Open sunglasses hit the spot

Kask Koo Open sunglasses
Reviews

Bontrager Flare R rear light

This super-bright rear light remains the best on the market one year on

Bontrager Flare R rear light

Share

Selected for The RCUK 100 2017

View the full 100
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production