What they did update was the shifting method on the Di2 versions with Synchronized Shift, which means gear selection and derailleur position is optimised whatever gear you’re in. Set it to ‘Full Sychro’ and you’re able to control the groupset using one lever; effectively a sequential setup that will move you into the next available ratio when you press the desired up or down shifter. You can also use satellite shifters for easy access to gears too.

The ‘Semi Synchro’ setting, on the other hand, adjusts the rear derailleur position to maintain a steady cadence when you actuate the front derailleur. Pop it into the big ring, for example, and the rear derailleur will move so that you’re in the next effective ratio without the need to click up the cassette manually to find it.

Both settings are selectable by using the E-Tube app on your phone, and can be switched off entirely if you want full control, while the app also offers other opportunities for customisation, too.

Dura-Ace Di2 sits at the top of Shimano’s groupset range (Pic: Wouter Roosenboom)

An additional significant cosmetic change bespoke to Di2 is with the junction box, which now – instead of sitting underneath the stem – can be tucked away inside one of the handlebar end, cleaning up airflow at the front of the bike and just making things look a bit nicer.

The mechanical versions of Dura-Ace, known as ‘R9120’ and ‘R9100’ for disc and rim brake versions respectively, share many further updates with its Di2 sibling – most notably an optional integrated power meter, and dedicated levers for the hydraulic brakes that have dropped much of the bulk that plagues other disc brake hoods.

Of course, rim brakes are also available in both Di2 and mechanical guises, with the calipers now redesigned to comfortably accommodate 28mm tyres, and the shifters ergonomically re-profiled and with a shorter throw and greater adjustability – ideal for riders with smaller hands.

Shimano Dura-Ace is now available with its own disc brakes (Pic: Wouter Roosenboom)

The derailleurs have also had an overhaul, with Shadow technology from Shimano’s mountain bike range finding its way into the groupset. Firstly, it brings the rear derailleur further in board, protecting it in the event of a crash, and secondly allows a flexible range of movement in tandem with its longer cage that can accommodate anything up to a 30t cassette.

The front derailleur has shed a few grams, and eschewed the long shifting lever entirely, giving it a more compact profile.