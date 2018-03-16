Ridley 2018 road and cyclo-cross bikes: which bike should you buy?

Ridley Noah

The Noah family of bikes has four distinct lines. The flagship frame you’ll see most often on flat stages of WorldTour will be the Noah SL, a rim-brake bike that tops out for the public with a Shimano Ultegra Di2 build and boasts a blend of 60T, 40T and 30T high-modulus carbon fibre.

You also get Ridley’s ‘F-Surface Plus’ innovation, which applies a texture to strategic areas of the frame to apparently reduce drag (like dimples on a gold ball), as well as a split leg fork to help slice through the wind. That’s the aim anyway, according to Ridley.

The Noah is Ridley’s aero range, as seen under Andre Greipel on the UCI WorldTour

In a nod to Lotto-Soudal’s relationship with Campagnolo, you can also have this bike built with Campagnolo Potenza groupset for the same price as the Shimano Ultegra machine at £3,699.99. If you want complete control over your build, a frameset will set you back £2,499.99, while the top Ultegra Di2 bike comes in at £4,999.99.

The standard rim-brake Noah is laid up with 30T and 24T carbon fibre, which ensures it hits a lower price point. A frameset here will cost £1,699.99, with Shimano Ultegra and 105 ‘mix’ builds for £3,199.99 and £2,399.99 respectively.

The cable-free Ridley Noah SL Disc Aero+ is the most aero-efficient Noah in the range (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

The disc-brake version is headlined by the SL Disc Aero Plus, which features a fully-integrated cable and hydraulic hose layout, helping to make, as we discovered at Eurobike last year, the most aero-efficient Noah available. You can have this in a complete Ultegra Di2 build for £6,499.99, or have a frameset for £3,999.99.

Underneath the Aero Plus sits the SL Disc, which mirrors the rim brake SL bike in its standing in the range, offering a Shimano Ultegra Di2 and Ultegra build for £6,399.99 and £3,999.99 apiece, along with a frameset option for £2,999.99.