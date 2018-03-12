Rose 2018 road and cyclo-cross bikes: which bike should you buy?

The Germans do direct-to-consumer business models quite well. With both Canyon and Rose blazing a trail with that approach to selling bikes, it’s understandable many people are enticed by the prospect of ‘cutting out the middle man’ and buying direct from the source, resulting in savings on bikes that might otherwise cost a whole lot more.

We’ve covered Canyon’s 2018 road and cyclo-cross range already but Rose also allows an extensive range of customisation so you can arrive at the bike you truly want, built up with a choice of groupsets, wheelsets and finishing kits so you don’t feel the need to upgrade later. On the flip side, the range is a little confusing to the uninitiated, and that’s where this guide comes in.

The range opens with the X-LITE, a bike designed as a thoroughbred carbon racer with an aggressive geometry promising to give maximal stiffness, along with a few very recent aero tweaks since we reviewed its forebear last year. The X-LITE range also includes the CW and CWX framesets too, which will appeal if aerodynamics are even higher on your wish-list.