Scott 2018 road and cyclo-cross bikes: which bike should you buy?

Then there’s the Addict RC – the bike of choice for climbers and Grand Tour specialists (that’ll be the Yates twins and Esteban Chaves). It’s a race bike, with a geometry to match, and specialises in providing a lightweight and stiff platform for the GC contenders to do their best work.

For those who aren’t racers, the non-RC Addict is the bike for you. With a comparatively relaxed endurance geometry and builds ranging from the race-ready to the entry-level, it’s got a lot of corners covered. No prizes for guessing what the Gravel and Cyclo-Cross versions are aimed at, further demonstrating the Addict’s versatility.

The Scott Addict RC and Scott Foil are the two premium race bikes in the Swiss brand’s range

The Speedster is Scott’s alloy road bike and the cheapest machine in the drop bar range. Like the Addict it features an endurance-focussed geometry to ease long days in the saddle, or indeed help newcomers to road riding settle into the sport. It’s priced as an entry-level bike too, although it’s got plenty of excitement to offer experienced riders too.

There’s also the Metrix. Normally, we tend not to feature flat bar bikes in our overviews, but here we’ll make an exception. That’s because, if you swapped in some drop bars, you’ve got yourself a fully-capable carbon road bike. You can’t say fairer than that, while the Plasma TT bike rounds off the range.

That’s the range in brief, so let’s delve deeper to see exactly what you can get for your money.