There are few brands in the cycling industry as revered as Bianchi. It’s a truly historic Italian marque that can claim to be the oldest bike brand in the world, dating back to 1885. Fast forward to 2018 and Bianchi is still producing cutting-edge bikes.

A quick look at the company palmares tells you it’s won practically everything there is to win multiple times, has supported legendary riders like Marco Pantani, and these days remains at the forefront edge of professional road racing with its partnership with WorldTour team, LottoNL-Jumbo. Bianchi bikes are also some of the most sought after thanks to the brand’s iconic celeste colour scheme.

The lightweight climber’s bike, the Specialissima, featured in the 2016 edition of the RCUK 100. Its carbon frame weighs in at a claimed 780g and incorporates Bianchi’s Countervail vibration-dampening technology. We’ve also tested the Oltre XR4 aero bike too, and liked it so much it earned a spot in last year’s RCUK 100. An Oltre XR3 is also available, with a simpler frame design and carbon makeup to help those on a tighter budget still get their dream aero bike.