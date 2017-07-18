Pinarello launch Dogma F10 Disk - Road Cycling UK

Pinarello have also adapted the ‘fork flaps’ – the material placed behind the dropouts to improve airflow – in order to accommodate the direct mount disc brake standard. While that may marginally increase aerodynamic drag, Pinarello say the integration of disc brakes keeps ‘the fork crown and the rear stays perfectly clean’.

Pinarello say the bike has clearance for 25mm tyres and the frame features an Italian-threaded bottom bracket.

The frame and fork have been adapted to accommodate direct mount disc brakes and 12mm thru-axles

The frame will be available in 11 sizes (from 44cm to 62cm) and five colours: ‘Mars orange’, ‘black lava’, ‘black on black’, ‘red magma’ and ‘Team Sky’.

Judging by the photos sent through by Pinarello to accompany the launch, the Dogma F10 Disk will be offered with all three leading disc brake groupsets: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170, Campagnolo Super Record H11 and SRAM Red eTap HRD.

