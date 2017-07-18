Pinarello launch Dogma F10 Disk - Road Cycling UK

Italian firm's flagship race bike adapted to accommodate disc brakes
Pinarello have released a disc-equipped version of the Dogma F10 race bike used by Chris Froome.
Pinarello say the Dogma F10 Disk, which has been approved for racing by the UCI, ‘combines all the qualities and characteristics of a Dogma F10 with the strength and reliability of a disc brake system’.
By and large, the frame retains the same design as the regular Dogma F10 ridden by Froome at the Tour de France and launched back in January, including the ‘flatback’ seatstay, concave downtube and double bottle position on the downtube.
However, the Onda fork has been redesigned to offer the additional stiffness required by disc brakes and to take a 12mm thru-axle, also present at the rear.
Pinarello have also adapted the ‘fork flaps’ – the material placed behind the dropouts to improve airflow – in order to accommodate the direct mount disc brake standard. While that may marginally increase aerodynamic drag, Pinarello say the integration of disc brakes keeps ‘the fork crown and the rear stays perfectly clean’.
Pinarello say the bike has clearance for 25mm tyres and the frame features an Italian-threaded bottom bracket.
The frame will be available in 11 sizes (from 44cm to 62cm) and five colours: ‘Mars orange’, ‘black lava’, ‘black on black’, ‘red magma’ and ‘Team Sky’.
Judging by the photos sent through by Pinarello to accompany the launch, the Dogma F10 Disk will be offered with all three leading disc brake groupsets: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170, Campagnolo Super Record H11 and SRAM Red eTap HRD.
