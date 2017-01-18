Chapeau Club Thermal bib tights - review - Road Cycling UK

The Chapeau Club Thermal bib tights are a well-constructed, all-purpose, mid-weight winter tight. Featuring the brand’s distinctive styling and detailing, coupled with a great chamois and fit, they performed well – though a few tweaks could make them even better.

The full-length Thermal tights cost £139.99 and boast slim-fitting Roubaix fabric, a Cytech HP Bastogne pad and an anatomic cut.

And the fit is great – bang on in length and width (we tested a size M), and not too tight or too baggy either, including behind and around the knee. On and off the bike, the tights are comfortable, and the shoulder straps – with a mesh style material to aid moisture wicking and lessen the overall weight – also sit nicely.