Chapeau! Thermal jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

With its retro-inspired styling and straightforward looks, the Chapeau! Thermal jersey is a no-nonsense jersey that performs well across a range of temperatures. Made from Thermo Roubaix fabric, by MITI, the jersey is comfortable and adaptable.
The Thermal jersey was part of the Devon-based brand’s debut winter range back in 2013, but it has been redesigned for 2017 with a new look and a few slight tweaks. We liked it back then, and we’re even happier with the new jersey.
Inspired by iconic sportswear, Chapeau! say the new look pairs ‘glorious sporting history with decidedly modern benefits’ and it’s definitely a bold look. We tested the Sport Red, though Chapeau also offer the jersey in black/burgundy, black/charcoal, Midnight Blue and Sport Red/Midnight Blue colourways.
