Chapeau! Thermal jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

As you would expect from the fleecey Thermo Roubaix fabric, the jersey is warm. I paired it with a base layer, and the brushed interior felt very snug, allowing air pockets to be trapped and keep the warmth in.

Specification

Price: £99.99

Sizes: S-XXL

Size tested: M

Colours: Sport Red

Website: Chapeau!

A good sleeve length – I have fairly long arms, as a rough guide – meant good glove overlap, while the mid-height neck sat quite snug when fastened, all of which enhanced those thermal properties.

Out in the lanes, I liked the warmth – and it was as you’d expect the fabric to be: warm, with little wind resistance and good moisture-wicking properties in midler temperatures.

On windier days, however, it just cut through the jersey and pairing it with a windproof gilet or jacket is a must. In fact, it really brings out the best in the jersey as, when under another garment, it was super-warm down to around two degrees.

The fit of the jersey is an athletic one; a little looser in the shoulder perhaps, but close and true to size. It’s worth using the Chapeau! measurements online to be sure of fit though.