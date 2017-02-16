Trek reveal Alberto Contador's custom-painted Emonda... and you can buy one for yourself - Road Cycling UK

Trek reveal Alberto Contador’s custom-painted Emonda… and you can buy one for yourself

Alberto Contador Grand Tour Celebracion Emonda available now through Trek Project One program

Trek have released a custom paint job celebrating Alberto Contador’s achievements, and you could have it emblazoned on your Trek through the brand’s Project One custom bike program.

Contador will ride for the Trek-Segafredo team this year – for what could be his final year in the peloton – and will do so aboard a custom-painted Trek Emonda, which was revealed ahead of the Ruta del Sol.

The Alberto Contador Grand Tour Celebracion Emonda celebrates Contador’s success in all three Grand Tours, in a career which has seen him win the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France twice each and the Vuelta a Espana three times – with a further two Grand Tour wins struck from the record.

Alberto Contador’s custom-painted Trek Emonda celebrates his Grand Tour victories, and you can purchase one for yourself through Trek’s Project One (pic – Trek)

And you can buy the same themed bike through Trek’s Project One system, with each one bought set to be handpainted at Trek HQ in Wisconcsin.

Conceptualised by Trek graphic designer Micah Moran, the Alberto Contador Grand  Tour Celebracion theme boasts a white and gold pearl base, complemented by the yellow, red and pink colours of the three Grand Tour leader’s jerseys.

Contador will ride for Trek-Segafredo this season, as he winds down a career which has brought seven Grand Tour wins – and two more struck from the record (pic – Trek)

Also emblazoned on the seat tube are the words ‘Querer es poder’ – roughly, ‘where there’s a will, there’s a way’ – and artwork featuring landmarks of Milan (the Duomo), Paris (Eiffel Tower) and Madrid (Plaza de Cibeles).

Contador’s hometown, Pinto, is also recognised with a representation of a tower from the town.

Like what you see? You can access Trek’s Project One site here.

Alberto Contador, Trek Emonda, Grand Tour Celebracion custom paint job
Alberto Contador, Trek Emonda, Grand Tour Celebracion custom paint job
Alberto Contador, Trek Emonda, Grand Tour Celebracion custom paint job
Alberto Contador, Trek Emonda, Grand Tour Celebracion custom paint job, training ride, pic - Trek

