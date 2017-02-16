Trek reveal Alberto Contador's custom-painted Emonda... and you can buy one for yourself - Road Cycling UK

Trek have released a custom paint job celebrating Alberto Contador’s achievements, and you could have it emblazoned on your Trek through the brand’s Project One custom bike program.

Contador will ride for the Trek-Segafredo team this year – for what could be his final year in the peloton – and will do so aboard a custom-painted Trek Emonda, which was revealed ahead of the Ruta del Sol.

The Alberto Contador Grand Tour Celebracion Emonda celebrates Contador’s success in all three Grand Tours, in a career which has seen him win the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France twice each and the Vuelta a Espana three times – with a further two Grand Tour wins struck from the record.