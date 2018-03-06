Bianchi Oltre XR3 Disc breaks cover - Road Cycling UK

Expert road bike reviews and the latest road bike news, features and advice. Find rides & events, training articles and participate in our forums

Share

Gear News

Bianchi Oltre XR3 Disc breaks cover

The Oltre name joins the aero disc revolution

Bianchi has announced the launch of the Oltre XR3 Disc – the Italian brand’s first Oltre aero bike to be equipped with disc brakes.

Previously, the only aero disc-brake bike has been the entry-level Aria, but the Oltre signifies a widening of Bianchi’s disc-equipped offerings, from a range comparatively sparse compared to other big-name brands.

The XR3 Disc is Bianchi’s first disc-equipped Oltre aero bike

The XR3 Disc is based on the Oltre XR3 machine launched last year as an updated underling to the XR4 flagship bike, but has received tweaks to both the frame and fork in order to accommodate disc brakes. Both adopt 12mm thru-axles and utilise flat-mount disc brake calipers. Handily, the mounts are adjustable so you can run either 140 or 160mm rotors, while there’s clearance for 28c rubber, supplied as standard. Wider tyres are an increasingly common sight on aero disc bikes, with the Scott Foil Disc and Orro Venturi to other recent examples.

Bianchi tells us both the frame and fork have also been designed in unison for maximised aero efficiency with disc brakes. The frame is made of a blend of high and medium modulus carbon fibre, and also features Countervail technology to reduce road vibrations, all set around a race geometry.

The Oltre XR3 Disc comes with a Shimano Ultegra groupset

 

Additionally, other features like Bianchi’s proprietary aero seatpost, an oversized, swooping design around the bottom bracket, and tidy headtube-fork crown junction are retained, along with tweaks to the internal cable routing system to house hydraulic hoses. Overall, Bianchi claims a frame weight of 1,150g in a 55cm size, plus an additional 450g for the fork.

The bike is a one-model machine – possibly to help Bianchi test the waters before a potential wider adoption of disc brake tech in future model years – and comes built with a full Shimano Ultegra groupset, Fulcrum Racing 418 wheels and 28mm Vittoria Rubino Pro tyres. UK pricing is to be confirmed.

Website: Bianchi

Share

Topics:

Bianchi

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Buying Guides

Bianchi 2018 road bike guide: everything you need to know

From the aero Oltre to the Zurigo cyclo-cross machine, Bianchi's 2018 range is vast

Bianchi 2018 road and cyclo-cross bikes: which bike is right for you?
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production