Specialized announce updated Diverge gravel bike, entry-level Allez and CruX cyclo-cross race machine

American powerhouses Specialized have announced an updated Diverge gravel all-roader complete with FutureShock front suspension, alongside a redesigned entry-level Allez road bike frame which features rethought geometry and tweaks to help with both aerodynamics and ride comfort, plus a new CruX cyclo-cross racer.

These new bikes from Specialized are the latest model year 2018 machines to be unveiled by some of cycling’s biggest brands, following the launch of the Bianchi Aria aero bike, updated Lapierre Pulsium and Aircode, third-generation BMC Teammachine SLR01 and more.

The Specialized Diverge is now pitched strictly as a gravel bike

Specialized Diverge – gravel bike gets FutureShock suspension

There’s plenty to cover, so let’s start with the Diverge – a bike now aimed squarely at the emerging gravel market and said to feature no compromises between road and off-road performance.

The Diverge has none other than wheelie-loving, bunny-hopping trickster Peter Sagan as its official ambassador, naturally, playing to the its versatility focus. For this new iteration, the Diverge takes advantage of Specialized’s FutureShock front dampening technology, first introduced on the Roubaix endurance bike, albeit tweaked with a progressive spring that’s said to improve adaptability across multiple surfaces.

Where on the Roubaix the tech is designed to deal with cobbles, the Diverge needs to be able to optimally dampen anything from cobbles to stones, gravel and even some particularly gnarly trails, all the while still able to ride competently on the road. The spring is also claimed to give the rider additional ability to deal with more intense off-road challenges.