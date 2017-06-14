Bianchi launch 'affordable' aero bike, the Aria - Road Cycling UK

Bianchi launch ‘affordable’ aero bike, the Aria

Italian firm's entry-level aero road bike to start at £2,249.99 with Campagnolo Centaur

Bianchi have introduced the Aria – an aero road bike which incorporates a smattering of technology from the Italian firm’s Aquila time trial machine.

While Bianchi have a dedicated aero road platform, with the flagship Oltre XR4 and second-tier Oltre XR3, launched earlier this year, the Aria arrives as a more affordable alternative.

Bianchi will offer the Aria with Campagnolo’s new entry-level Centaur 11-speed groupset and Vision Team 35 Comp wheels for £2,249.99, whereas the Oltre XR3 range starts at £2,799.99. Additional Aria models will be added later in the year, according to Bianchi.

Bianchi have introduced the Aria aero road bike, with this Campagnolo Centaur model coming in at £2,249.99

Bianchi say the Aria’s fork and dropped seatstays are inspired by the Aquila time trial bike. The fork crown integrates neatly with the downtube and has legs which splay out to help reduce air turbulence. The full carbon fork weighs a claimed 370g and has a tapered steerer (1-1/8″ to 1-1/4″).

Claimed weight for the frame is 1,110g in a size 55cm and, as well as the dropped seatstays, there are a handful of other aero-inspired features, including the seatpost (which offers 20mm of offset) and integrated clamp, as well as a cutout which allows the rear wheel to hug the seattube. It doesn’t have the comfort-enhancing Countervail technology of Bianchi’s more expensive aero bikes, though.

Bianchi are pitching the Aria at amateur racers, sportive riders or time trialists/triathletes who want a relatively affordable and versatile aero road machine with the Bianchi name

Bianchi are pitching the Aria at amateur racers, sportive riders or time trialists/triathletes who want a relatively affordable and versatile aero road machine with the Bianchi name. Use clip-on aero bars and the Aria is ready for a time trial or triathlon, Bianchi say.

“The Bianchi Aria is a fast performance-oriented aero road bike,” reads Bianchi’s press release. “Built for lovers of speed, it is the perfect partner for your road challenges.

“Our objective has been to extend the range of Bianchi aero road bikes with an all-new model based on a highly aerodynamic frame-fork system, equipped for any road race, and easily setup for triathlon events.”

The Aria will be available in eight sizes, from 44cm to 61cm, based around a race geometry. A 55cm frame, for example, has a compact 140mm headtube, with a stack of 541mm and reach of 390mm.

The Bianchi Aria is the latest model year 2018 bike to break cover, following the launch of the new BMC Teammachine SLR01, revamped Lapierre Pulsium and Aircode, and pro sightings of the latest Trek Emonda and Specialized Tarmac SL6.

Website: Bianchi

