Cycliq launch updated Fly12 and Fly6 CE integrated lights with Ant+ connectivity - Road Cycling UK

Gear News

Cycliq launch updated Fly12 and Fly6 CE integrated lights with Ant+ connectivity

Revised lights/cameras also boast slimmed-down design and improved lumen output

Australian safety technology brand Cycliq has launched new ‘connected editions’ of its Fly12 and Fly6 integrated bike camera and light units.

The Fly12 CE front and Fly6 CE rear devices now feature the ability to connect via ANT+ to Garmin’s Edge range of devices for on-the-fly functionality, on top of the Bluetooth connectivity to the Cycliq Plus app that was first seen with the original Fly12 and Fly6 units.

Cycliq has also been busy refining the design of the new connected models, creating a smaller and lighter body in both lights, with the Fly12 CE weighing a claimed 195g (49g less than the previous model), and the Fly6 CE at 110g (a 17g saving).

Cycliq’s Fly12 and Fly6 lights include an integrated camera

The lights are, of course, centred around safety, with uprated 600 and 100 lumen outputs for the front and rear units respectively, and an improved 135 degree wide-angle beam for greater visibility. Moreover, the two units continue to feature looped 1080p HD video, now recording at a 60fps, and now also boast a six-axis stabilisation function that should lead to improved video quality.

Cycliq also says it’s developed a ‘HomeSafe’ mode, which will switch the cameras off automatically when the units reach five per cent battery, giving a claimed 90 minutes of light run time to get you home. Claimed battery life is said to be eight hours in the Fly12 CE, and seven hours in the Fly6 CE.

The Cycliq Fly12 CE now puts out a maximum of 600 lumens, with the Fly6 CE rated to 100 lumens

Additionally, Cycliq has updated its accessories range, incorporating ‘duo’ and ‘telescopic’ mounts into the rang. They are designed to work with the new quick release mounting system of the Fly devices, while the devices also have a bike-theft deterrent feature that flashes and switches the cameras on when the bike is moved and the feature activated.

The new Fly units will be available to buy from November 30, and will cost £255 for the Fly12 CE and £169 for the Fly6 CE.

Website: Cycliq

Cycliq Fly12 CE and Fly6 CE integrated bike lights and camera
Cycliq Fly12 CE and Fly6 CE integrated bike lights and camera
Cycliq Fly12 CE and Fly6 CE integrated bike lights and camera

