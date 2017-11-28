Cycliq launch updated Fly12 and Fly6 CE integrated lights with Ant+ connectivity - Road Cycling UK

Australian safety technology brand Cycliq has launched new ‘connected editions’ of its Fly12 and Fly6 integrated bike camera and light units.
The Fly12 CE front and Fly6 CE rear devices now feature the ability to connect via ANT+ to Garmin’s Edge range of devices for on-the-fly functionality, on top of the Bluetooth connectivity to the Cycliq Plus app that was first seen with the original Fly12 and Fly6 units.
Cycliq has also been busy refining the design of the new connected models, creating a smaller and lighter body in both lights, with the Fly12 CE weighing a claimed 195g (49g less than the previous model), and the Fly6 CE at 110g (a 17g saving).
