Stages launch dual-sided 'LR' power meter - Road Cycling UK

Stages launch dual-sided ‘LR’ power meter

Team Sky supplier end left-side-only approach to power measurement

Team Sky’s power meter partners Stages are to launch a new dual-sided power meter, the ‘LR’, in the autumn of 2017.

The brand, which has until now stuck with a left side-only approach to power measurement, has developed the new LR power meter chiefly in response to market demands, says Senior Vice President Pat Warner.

“We’ve always stuck to our approach of making power meters accessible to as many people as possible, in the sense that it’s out of reach for many riders. But we also know that there are riders there who may have had injuries or want to understand their power distribution better,” says Warner.

“So, we’ve taken what we’ve done on the left hand side and now added it to the right hand side,” he says. “It’s actually not a big mystery and we’ve been able to do it for a long time, but we’ve taken the last two years to work with Team Sky to understand what they would do with the data, and how they’d use it.”

“LR” is Stages’ first dual-sided power measurement device

In essence, Warner says Stages found, while Team Sky don’t look at the data on a day-to-day basis, they do find it useful to spot trends in balance in response to training stimulus and (potentially) injury.

“From that point of view it’s more accurate, but it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s any more trainable for the everyday rider,” says Warner.

The new LR power meter units boast a +/- 1 per cent accuracy rating (totalling a two per cent range, according to Warner), with a modular strain gauge now visible on the spider, and a familiar crank-based strain gauge on the left crank arm.

Both take easily-replaceable CR2032 coin batteries, which results in a 175 hour battery life and a very low weight penalty of 35g per power meter.

The LR power meter remains capable of automatically compensating for temperature changes, while it’ll also dish out metrics detailing pedalling smoothness and torque efficiency, and features an internal cadence sensor and firmware upgradeability via the Stages App.

The new dual-sided system is available initially in Dura-Ace R91000 and Ultegra R8000 cranksets

“What’s also cool is, if you’re lazy like me, and you forget to change a low battery, one sensor can take over the entire data output if it runs out without the need to pair it again,” says Warner.

The LR power meter will be available initially in Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 or Ultegra R8000 cranksets, while you can have them in compact, semi-compact or standard sizes. Warner says the Dura-Ace version will cost €1,299 and the Ultegra €999.

Website: Stages Cycling

