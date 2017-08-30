Stages launch dual-sided 'LR' power meter - Road Cycling UK

Team Sky’s power meter partners Stages are to launch a new dual-sided power meter, the ‘LR’, in the autumn of 2017.

The brand, which has until now stuck with a left side-only approach to power measurement, has developed the new LR power meter chiefly in response to market demands, says Senior Vice President Pat Warner.

“We’ve always stuck to our approach of making power meters accessible to as many people as possible, in the sense that it’s out of reach for many riders. But we also know that there are riders there who may have had injuries or want to understand their power distribution better,” says Warner.

“So, we’ve taken what we’ve done on the left hand side and now added it to the right hand side,” he says. “It’s actually not a big mystery and we’ve been able to do it for a long time, but we’ve taken the last two years to work with Team Sky to understand what they would do with the data, and how they’d use it.”