Unsurprisingly, Endura has also got figures from the wind tunnel for the Road Switch helmet too. In the time trial position with the tail fitted, it achieved an 3.6 watt saving at 40km/h, seven watts at 50km/h and 12.1 watts at 60km/h over its nearest competitor from a group including the Kask Bambino, Giro Aerohead, Bell Javelin, Laser Wasp, Specialized S-Works TT, Met Drone, Bontrager Aeolus TT and Louis Garneau P-09.

First impressions

At the launch of the new aero product range, we were given the opportunity to ride some of the new kit on the boards of Derby Arena’s velodrome.

We tested the road suit on the boards of the Derby velodrome (Pic: Endura)

We chose to ride the one-piece road suit and the Aeroswitch helmet in road mode – a combination likely to appeal to the greatest number of potential customers, in our opinion. While it’s impossible to make any conclusions with regards to speed, it’s clear Endura and Drag2Zero have created a road suit that fits extremely well. Not just on me, but on other gathered journalists, too.

What occurs immediately in our short time spent with the garment is just how little spare fabric there is, born out through ‘quiet’ performance. Where you might sometimes hear audible whistling of air impacting against your clothes at high speed, the ensemble we wore was eerily silent as we rounded the velodrome. It’s comfortable, too – genuinely a suit that you’d be good to ride in for all-day escapades.

Additionally, the road helmet seems perfectly capable of providing a good field of vision when your head is dipped, while it’s adequately adjustable to ensure it’s also comfortable, and appears to be reasonably well ventilated despite the scarcity of vents. More time with both products will reveal more, we’re sure, particularly when it comes to cooling on the road.

Pricing and availability

All of the new Endura Drag2Zero aero products are available from today from stores, with the following price tags:

Endura Drag2Zero Encapsulator speed suit – £429.99

Endura Drag2Zero road suit – £329.99

Endura Drag2Zero jersey – £149.99

Endura Drag2Zero bib short – £179.99

Endura Drag2Zero Aeroswitch helmet – £349.99