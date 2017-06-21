Mavic launch tubeless wheel-tyre system across entire range of performance road wheels - Road Cycling UK

Gear News

Mavic launch tubeless wheel-tyre system across entire range of performance road wheels

French brand joins tubeless market with new ‘Universal System Tubeless’ system for road wheels

French brand Mavic have joined the burgeoning tubeless market by introducing the ‘Universal System Tubeless’ (UTS) wheel-tyre system, which will be made available on all major performance-driven road wheelsets.

Mavic have long been proponents of offering a wheel-tyre system in clincher form, having moved into the tyre market back in 2009. Since then, Mavic’s Yksion tyres have been pre-installed on the rim, with claims of improved integration and performance as the wheels are rubber designed to work together.

Mavic have introduced a tubeless wheel and tyre system across their range of performance road hoops

The UTS system, which Mavic claims is the only tubeless setup which comprehensively meets ISO and ETRTO safety standards, follows the same theme, with rims and tyres developed together for optimum tubeless performance. The launch of UST comes with the strapline: ‘Easy. Safe. Fast’.

While Mavic’s new tubeless tyres can be used with rims from other brands in the same way the brands clinchers tyres are compatible with other clincher rims, Mavic have redesigned the rim contour profiles in selected Comete, Cosmic, Ksyrium and Allroad wheels to improve ease of fitting, as well guarantee as a secure seal at the bead.

The Yksion Pro UST tyres are based around a new compound called 11 Storm

Setting new standards

As a result, the rim sidewall height has been lengthened to 5.2mm, while an internal 0.25mm ‘hump’ has been introduced so the tyre bead is enclosed more securely within the recess, with a claimed improved ability to run on a flat. Moreover, to maximise air capacity and support, Mavic have gone to the trouble of standardising the central groove depth to a 4.5mm radius.

It’s all these changes together that Mavic says guarantees the safety and effectiveness of the UTS system, with other brands’ offerings analysed to determine measurable improvements. That’s alongside Mavic developing its own testing rig, in which worst case scenarios in terms of bead fitting have been tested out extensively.

 

Eventually, Mavic says it arrived at an optimal tyre bead diameter measurement of 619.6mm with a tight 0.2mm tolerance, even though the ETRTO working group specifies no rule governing this. It’s said that the parameters provide the best combination of safety and ease of mounting, with Yksion Pro UST 25c tyres tested against competitors.

Those new tyres also boast a new compound, named ’11 Storm’, and which Mavic says gives the “best balance of grip and low rolling resistance”. They tyres are constructed from a 127 TPI casing and will be available in 25c and 28c sizes. The 25c tyres are claimed to weigh 260g each.

The wheels and tyres underwent extensive testing during development

Benefits and availability

On the road, Mavic claims that removal of a tube from a setup decreases rolling resistance by 15 per cent, while a tubeless tyre will still roll five per cent faster even if it’s pumped to 85psi, 15psi lower than an equivalent clincher setup.

That’ll improve comfort levels without sacrificing performance, while the French manufacturer says that in a parallel test between a Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL C and Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL UTS, both of which weight a claimed 1,390g without tyres despite the changes in rim contour design, there’s a 40g overall weight saving with the relevant wheel-tyre systems installed, including sealant.

The following wheelsets will be made available in the new UTS tubeless format from August 1, 2017, unless otherwise stated. UK prices are yet to be confirmed, but we can expect them to be broadly similar to current clincher and tubular offerings:

Mavic Comete Pro Carbon SL Disc
Mavic Comete Pro Carbon SL
Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon SL Disc
Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon SL
Mavic Cosmic Elite Disc (already available)
Mavic Cosmic Elite (already available)
Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL Disc
Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL
Mavic Ksyrium Pro Disc (already available)
Mavic Ksyrium Pro (already available)
Mavic Ksyrium Elite Disc (already available)
Mavic Ksyrium Elite (already available)
Mavic Allroad Pro Disc
Mavic Allroad Elite Disc
Mavic Allroad Elite RB
Mavic Open Pro Disc
Mavic Open Pro
Mavic Yksion Pro UST tyre

We’ve just taken delivery of a set of Ksyrium Pro UST wheels, so watch out for our review soon.

Website: Mavic

Mavic tubeless tyre and wheel testing
Mavic Ksyrium Pro UST tubeless wheel and tyre system
Mavic Yksion Pro UST tubeless tyre
Mavic tubeless tyre and wheel testing
Mavic tubeless tyre and wheel testing
The 11 Storm

Topics:

Mavic

