Mavic launch tubeless wheel-tyre system across entire range of performance road wheels - Road Cycling UK

French brand Mavic have joined the burgeoning tubeless market by introducing the ‘Universal System Tubeless’ (UTS) wheel-tyre system, which will be made available on all major performance-driven road wheelsets.

Mavic have long been proponents of offering a wheel-tyre system in clincher form, having moved into the tyre market back in 2009. Since then, Mavic’s Yksion tyres have been pre-installed on the rim, with claims of improved integration and performance as the wheels are rubber designed to work together.

Mavic have introduced a tubeless wheel and tyre system across their range of performance road hoops

The UTS system, which Mavic claims is the only tubeless setup which comprehensively meets ISO and ETRTO safety standards, follows the same theme, with rims and tyres developed together for optimum tubeless performance. The launch of UST comes with the strapline: ‘Easy. Safe. Fast’.

While Mavic’s new tubeless tyres can be used with rims from other brands in the same way the brands clinchers tyres are compatible with other clincher rims, Mavic have redesigned the rim contour profiles in selected Comete, Cosmic, Ksyrium and Allroad wheels to improve ease of fitting, as well guarantee as a secure seal at the bead.