The overall effect of this balanced geometry married to a lighter, stiffer and more comfortable frameset is a bike which is far more well-rounded and finessed than its predecessor. The old geometry (which has been retained by the Sprint model) is still the one you want for a truly aggressive ride on the crit scene, but for most everyday riders I’m convinced it’s a good improvement.

This means that if you want to use your new Allez for regular weekend 100km rides, as a commuter workhorse, or a combination of both, it’s now well up to the task and is as rewarding as it is versatile.

The build – Shimano 105 drivetrain, solid and reliable finishing kit

As you might expect with a bike based around a completely new frame that sneaks under the £1,000 barrier, there are certain concessions made in order to hit this important price point – but the good thing is that, while you may justifiably be tempted to upgrade certain parts, the stock kit is solid and dependable.

The rolling stock is based around DT Swiss R460 rims. With an 18mm internal width, the R460 rimis a good match for the 25mm tyres. It’s a solid setup but you do get the sense that a lighter wheelset would unlock far more performance from the very competent frameset.

Certainly, the wheels are good enough for anyone who doesn’t know any different and is just starting out with road cycling, while experienced riders might conceivably already have a set of summer wheels they’ll want to break out when the weather changes. What’s for sure is that the supplied wheelset will do just fine through the depths of winter and for general workhorse duties, while the Specialized Espoir tyres are fairly grippy and hardy enough to withstand most punishment dished out by the road. Again, there’s the opportunity to upgrade to something lighter and faster for summer riding, thanks to the excellent frame at the heart of the bike.