Strava Premium membership enhanced with new perks - Road Cycling UK

Strava have enhanced their Premium membership by introducing new perks, claiming the additional benefits could more than cover the cost of the £44.99 annual fee.

Perks include industry savings and free cover from Sundays Insurance for cyclists and runners, offering free accidental damage cover for smartphones and GPS devices (for devices used while recording Strava activities) and taxi reimbursements for mechanical breakdowns.

New perks will be added regularly to the new Strava Premium portal, with Wiggle and Science in Sport among the brands currently offering discounts to members.