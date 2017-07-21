Strava Premium membership enhanced with new perks - Road Cycling UK

Strava Premium membership enhanced with new perks

Strava have enhanced their Premium membership by introducing new perks, claiming the additional benefits could more than cover the cost of the £44.99 annual fee.

Perks include industry savings and free cover from Sundays Insurance for cyclists and runners, offering free accidental damage cover for smartphones and GPS devices (for devices used while recording Strava activities) and taxi reimbursements for mechanical breakdowns.

New perks will be added regularly to the new Strava Premium portal, with Wiggle and Science in Sport among the brands currently offering discounts to members.

Strava Premium now offers industry discounts as part of its new perks portal (Pic: Strava)

Strava’s David Lorsch said: “We know that Premium members join to get the most out of their sport and the most out of Strava, which is why we’re committed to continually developing new features as well as introducing these new perks for athletes.

“Premium is our all-out effort to keep athletes safe, improve their performance, and to make every activity as enjoyable as possible; we’ve carefully selected partners and providers who share this same ethos.”

Strava Premium costs £5.99 per month or £44.99 annually, and Premium Users can already access enhanced workout analysis features, set custom goals, training plans, Live Segments, live performance data and heart rate analysis.

Strava Premium athletes also have access to the Beacon safety feature, which shares real-time locations with select safety contacts.

Find out more at www.strava.com.

