Canyon introduce first carbon fibre cyclo-cross race frame, the 940g Inflite CF SLX - Road Cycling UK

The Inflite has previously only been available in aluminium, with a rough-and-ready frame able to stand up to the rigours of off-road riding but coming at a weight penalty. By switching to carbon fibre for the Inflite CF SLX, Canyon have been able to achieve that headline weight of 940g for the frame and 1,300g for the frameset (size medium).

Canyon say they have used a combination of high tensile, high modulus and intermediate modulus carbon fibres to strike a balance of weight, stiffness and durability. “Solely employing high modulus fibres would result in a light and stiff construction, but the frame walls would have to be excessively thick to meet our durability targets, therefore negating any gains,” according to Canyon. “Applying a combination of fibres enables us to deliver the strength required for modern cross racing.”

The carbon fibre frame weighs a claimed 940g

Mud clearance is also key for cyclo-cross and Canyon have sought to increase clearance across the frameset, while also reducing the surface area of the frame by a claimed 8.5 per cent in key mud-collecting areas. All cable entry and exit ports have also been sealed, while any bolts have been covered by rubber caps to make it harder for mud and grime to infiltrate the bike.

Canyon have looked to the mountain bike world as far as the new Inflite’s geometry is concerned, extending the reach and wheelbase to increase stability, while using shorter stems and wider handlebars for extra control. You’ll also find a longer rake and a 72.5 degree head angle for fast handling.