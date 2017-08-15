Canyon introduce first carbon fibre cyclo-cross race frame, the 940g Inflite CF SLX - Road Cycling UK

Canyon’s Inflite has been a staple of the German firm’s range since 2013, occupying a middleground between all-out cyclo-cross machine and all-weather road bike. Now, however, the Inflite CF SLX has been introduced – Canyon’s first carbon-fibre, no-holds-barred cyclo-cross race bike.
Whereas the existing Inflite has previously been a byword for versatility within the Canyon range, with the aluminium frame available in either cyclo-cross or road builds, the latest addition to the line-up is focussed purely on CX performance.
That means you get a carbon fibre frame which weighs a claimed 940g, designed to make the bike easier to shoulder in a cyclo-cross race. That gives the Inflite its striking kinked toptube, which increases the space inside the main triangle to apparently provide a better platform for the rider’s shoulder.
