Merida launch the Silex, their ‘most versatile road bike ever’

“We have noticed that many customers still put a significant amount of spacers underneath the stem to bring up their position on the bike. This reduces the stiffness noticeably as well as having a negative effect on the clean appearance of the bike.

“With our new concept we’ll have a long tapered headtube which makes the use of several spacers obsolete. Not only will the bike look much sportier, but it will have a substantial increase in front-end stiffness which is quite important if you take it off-road.”

The Silex has clearance for 50mm tyres with 650b wheels, or 42mm rubber with 700c hoops

Let’s talk more about the Silex’s off-road capabilities then. The frame has clearance for up to 50mm tyres when paired with 650b wheels, or 42mm with 700c hoops, opening up a wealth of riding opportunities beyond the road. Merida, by the way, will also now offer a range of bike-packing bags, sported by the bike on display at Eurobike. You’ll find rack and mudguard mounts on the frame, too, with clearance for 35mm rubber with the latter.

The Silex also hints at off-road or long-distance adventures with five bottle cage mounting points: two on the downtube, two on the fork and one on the seattube.