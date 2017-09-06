Merida launch the Silex, their ‘most versatile road bike ever’

Described as the German-Taiwanese firm’s most versatile bike yet, the new Merida Silex is touted as a touring, bike-packing, gravel, commuting and, well, road bike all in one. We caught first sight of the Silex, which has clearance for up to 50mm tyres, at Eurobike and it’s expect to land in the UK later this year.
Merida will offer the Silex frame in two versions: as a carbon fibre chassis with a claimed weight of 1,050g, or an aluminium frame which comes in at a claimed 1,500g. Both are matched with a 500g carbon fork and are characterised by a geometry inspired by the mountain bike world. Five sizes will be available (XS to XL).
Share