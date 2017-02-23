With brands such as Genesis, Ridley, Shimano, Lazer and DT Swiss on their roster, iceBike, the annual in-house show of Madison, one of the UK’s biggest bike distributors, is a chance to check out what’s new from some of the most important names in cycling.

So we headed to Milton Keynes to get the latest on Lazer’s new pro-tested Bullet helmet, Ridley’s disc-equipped 2017 models and a new prototype ‘road plus’ bike from Genesis.

Check out all of that, and plenty more, in our round-up of the the best bits from Madison’s 2017 iceBike show.

Genesis tease ‘road plus’ prototype

We ran you through Genesis’ 2017 range, including the launch of the new Zero Disc, back in September – but iceBike saw the British brand’s prototype ‘road plus’ bike break cover.