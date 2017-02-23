iceBike 2017: highlights from Genesis, Lazer, Ridley, Shimano and more - Road Cycling UK

Trade Shows

iceBike 2017: highlights from Genesis, Lazer, Ridley, Shimano and more

Genesis tease 'road plus' prototype - and much more from Madison's annual show

With brands such as Genesis, Ridley, Shimano, Lazer and DT Swiss on their roster, iceBike, the annual in-house show of Madison, one of the UK’s biggest bike distributors, is a chance to check out what’s new from some of the most important names in cycling.

So we headed to Milton Keynes to get the latest on Lazer’s new pro-tested Bullet helmet, Ridley’s disc-equipped 2017 models and a new prototype ‘road plus’ bike from Genesis.

Check out all of that, and plenty more, in our round-up of the the best bits from Madison’s 2017 iceBike show.

Genesis tease ‘road plus’ prototype

We ran you through Genesis’ 2017 range, including the launch of the new Zero Disc, back in September – but iceBike saw the British brand’s prototype ‘road plus’ bike break cover.

Genesis also showcased a prototype road plus bike, which blends a steel frame with full carbon fork and boasts massive tyre clearance.

Genesis are preparing to launch the do-it-all bike in September and it features a steel frame with a full carbon fork. The prototype bike on display at iceBike offers massive tyre clearance – it was specced with 47c tyres when we snapped it, and we were told the final build is likely to come with 50c rubber as standard.

The disc-equipped bike will have a relaxed geometry suitable for multi-terrain riding and will come with 12mm thru-axles at the front and rear. Take a closer look at the prototype in the gallery at the bottom of this section.

The ‘road plus’ bike has clearance for huge tyres

Otherwise, let’s use this opportunity to recap on the rest of the 2017 Genesis range, including that Zero Disc we’ve already mentioned. While Genesis made their name using steel, with the Volare raced by the Madison-Genesis team upon its launch, the firm’s first carbon bike, the Zero, was introduced in 2014 and, after an update the following year, has by and large replaced the Volare as the team’s weapon of choice.

– Six highlights from Genesis’ 2017 road bike range –

Now the Zero Disc has arrived and Genesis have re-engineered chassis to cope with the increased forces of the disc brakes and tweaked the geometry to retain the handling of the orginal Zero.

The Genesis Zero now has a disc-brake option for 2017

You’ll also find lengthened chainstays – with a reduced stack and reach to compensate – and then, as with the original Zero, a tapered head tube, internal cable routing and a 27.2mm seatpost.

Four bikes make up the range: the Zero Disc Z.1 (with Shimano Tiagra, £2,199.99), Z.2 (Shimano 105, £2,399.99) Z.3 (Shimano Ultegra, £2,899.99) and Z.i (Shimano Ultegra Di2, £3,299.99). A frameset only option is also available for £1,799.99.

The Zero Disc has the same tapered headtube and internal cable routing as the Zero, but features extended chainstays and a chassis re-engineered to cope with the force of disc brakes

Elsewhere in the Genesis road bike range, the biggest changes are largely cosmetic, though the carbon fibre, disc-equipped Datum adventure range has seen specs updated.

The frame is unchanged, but the Datum is now available in four builds (and as a frameset only) with updated colourways to boot.

Changes to the rest of the Genesis range are largely cosmetic, though specs for the Datum adventure bike have been updated

Top of that range is the Genesis Datum Ltd, which comes equipped with Shimano Ultegra Di2 and carries a £3,199.99 price tag.

The Datum is specced with 32mm tyres as standard and is built to do it all – offering road speed and the versatility to take on dirt tracks or bridleways too.

iceBike 2017: highlights from Genesis, Lazer, Ridley, Shimano and more

Genesis Prototype road plus bike, iceBike* 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Genesis Prototype road plus bike, iceBike* 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Genesis Prototype road plus bike, iceBike* 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Genesis Prototype road plus bike, iceBike* 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Genesis Prototype road plus bike, iceBike* 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Genesis Prototype road plus bike, iceBike* 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Genesis Prototype road plus bike, iceBike* 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Genesis Prototype road plus bike, iceBike* 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Genesis Prototype road plus bike, iceBike* 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Genesis Prototype road plus bike, iceBike* 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

genesis-prototype-road-plus-icebike2017-pic-colin-henrys-factory-media-2

genesis-datum-icebike2017-pic-colin-henrys-factory-media

Genesis Datum, iceBike 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Genesis Datum Ltd, iceBike 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Genesis Zero Disc, iceBike* 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Genesis Zero Disc, iceBike* 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Genesis Zero Disc, iceBike* 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Genesis Zero Disc, iceBike* 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Genesis Zero Disc, iceBike* 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Genesis Zero Disc, iceBike* 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media




















Loading …

Lazer showcase Bullet aero helmet

Lazer have been busy, with updates to their track, triathlon, TT and road helmets, as well as new sunglasses, too.

And the most eye-catching addition is the Bullet aero road helmet, which you can expect to see on the heads of Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) and Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) at the Tour de France this summer.

Lazer’s new Bullet helmet features an adjustable ‘Airslide’ vent to improve airflow on hot days before getting maximum aero advantage in the sprints

First launched at Eurobike, we’ve already brought you the inside story on the new range, but the new lid is a smart bit of kit and worth looking at once more.

It’s Lazer’s answer to the aerodynamics vs ventilation dilemma, using an adjustable ‘Airslide’ ventilation slot.

The helmet is undeniably aero, featuring a small frontal area and a narrow drop-like shape, alongside a short, stubby aero tail.

But with large side vents there’s been plenty of care taken to improve airflow and riders can ratchet that up further by sliding the top panel back, on-the-fly, to open the front vent and boost airflow on a hot day.

Simply flick the ‘Airslide’ open to improve airflow – the new helmet will be used by Lotto-Soudal and LottoNL-Jumbo this year

Then, when it’s time to sprint for intermediate points or the bunch gallop, simply slide it back down again and it’s aero time. Clever, eh?

Lazer’s new range also includes the Victor, the brand’s pro-informed track-specific helmet. The shortened tear-drop style design is built to improve aero performance even if the rider moves their head. There’s also a ridge at the rear of the helmet to smooth airflow.

Lazer also say the front visor is now bigger to ensure maximum vision when riding in the aero tuck position.

The Victor is Lazer’s new track-specific aero helmet, featuring Tripflow tech (that’s the ridge on top in layman’s terms) and an bigger visor

While the helmet on show at iceBike was adorned with the Belgian national team’s colours, Lazer are also official partner to British Cycling so expect to see the new lid used by the British track team, too.

As we’ve mentioned, it’s not just new helmets from Lazer either with a new and expanded range of sunglasses.

You can check out the full details here but in short, the top story is a new version of Lazer’s integrated Magneto sunglasses – which feature three magnets to attach the glasses to the Z1, Genesis and Bullet helmets.

Lazer have also overhauled their sunglasses ranges, including the Magneto M3 pictured

The new Magneto M3 features an overhauled half-frame construction and new, improved nose bridge. The jet black option comes with Carl Zeiss lenses, while the other glasses in the range have sourced lenses from elsewhere – promising to retain the quality while keeping costs at a more realistic level.

Meanwhile, the road-specific Eddy M3 glasses also feature a half-frame construction and updated nose bridge, but with full arms and no magnetic attachment system.

Lazer’s Eddy M3 sunglasses feature a similar half-frame construction, but with full arms and no magnetic attachment system

Otherwise, Lazer’s Walter glasses feature a full frame with a shield-style lens for maximum visibility  and mouldable rubber-constructed ear socks for a more adjustable fit.

The Lazer Frank sunglasses are designed to offer style off the bike, as well as on it

Finally, the Frank replaces Lazer’s Quantum glasses, and aim to pair off-the-bike style with on-the-bike performance. The aviator-style, mirrored-lens glasses come in a range of bright colours.

iceBike 2017: highlights from Genesis, Lazer, Ridley, Shimano and more

Lazer Magneto M3 sunglasses, iceBike2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Lazer Magneto M3 sunglasses, iceBike2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Lazer Frank sunglasses, iceBike* 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Lazer Victor Helmet, iceBike2017, pic - Colin Henrys-Factory Media

Lazer Victor Helmet, iceBike2017, pic - Colin Henrys-Factory Media

lazer-blade-helmet-icebike2017-pic-colin-henrys-factory-media

Lazer Bullet Helmet, iceBike2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Lazer Bullet Helmet, iceBike2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Lazer Bullet Helmet, iceBike2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Lazer Bullet Helmet, iceBike2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory MediaLazer Bullet Helmet, iceBike2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Lazer Bullet Helmet, iceBike2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Lazer Bullet Helmet, iceBike2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Lazer Eddy M3 sunglasses, iceBike* 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Lazer Magneto M3 sunglasses, iceBike2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Lazer Magneto M3 sunglasses, iceBike2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media















Ridley go big on disc brakes

Like Genesis, the most significant additions to Ridley’s 2017 range also involve disc brakes, with the Noah SL – the aero road bike used by Andre Greipel and co at Lotto-Soudal – and the endurance-focussed Fenix SL getting disc updates.

– Eurobike 2016: Ridley launch Noah SL Disc and Fenix SL Disc for 2017 –

We covered the full details of the launch of those bikes, alongside the super-light Ridley Helium SLX at Eurobike but iceBike gave us the opportunity to take another look.

The Ridley Fenix SL Disc is the brand’s Classics bike and features lowered seatstays and wider tyre clearance compared to the regular Fenix SL, thanks to the absence of a rear brake bridge

The in-moulded F-Surface Plus aero tech used for rim brake Noah SL carries over to the disc-equipped aero bike, but the F-Split fork has been adapted to cope with the extra braking forces – there’s now only one ‘split’, as opposed to two.

As for the Fenix SL Disc, the seatstays have been dropped as there’s no need for a traditional brake bridge – with the move said to enhance comfort on Ridley’s Classics/endurance machine.

The absence of the brake bridge has helped Ridley enhance comfort by lowering the seatstays

Otherwise, the bike has thru-axles at the front and rear, with Ridley claiming a 15 per cent boost in stopping power over the rim brake Fenix SL, while you’ll also find clearance for 30mm tyres.

In addition to those bikes, Ridley used iceBike* to showcase their new Helium X – a more affordable version of the super-light Helium SLX which broke cover at Eurobike.

The Helium SLX replaces the Helium SL in the Ridley range, and while frame weight remains the same at a claimed 750g, Ridley say it’s now 15 per cent stiffer than the SL (the X stands for ‘extra stiff’).

Ridley’s Helium X is a more affordable version of the super-light Helium SLX, which broke cover at Eurobike

But while that’s all well and good for Lotto-Soudal and Aqua Blue Sport’s Ridley-sponsored climbing aces, for us mere mortals it doesn’t exactly fall under the ‘affordable’ tag.

And that’s where the Helium X comes in – while the Helium SLA offers the bike in affordable alloy, the Helium X is still made from carbon, but weighs in nearer the 900g mark.

The Shimano Ultegra-eqipped Helium X costs £2,899.99

That means a significant drop in price, from £4,699.99 for the Ultegra Di2-equipped Ridley Helium SLX to the £3,599.99 for the Helium X equivalent. Swap out Di2 for regular Ultegra and the price falls to £2,899.99. Affordable is always relative, but that’s a significant saving.

iceBike 2017: highlights from Genesis, Lazer, Ridley, Shimano and more

Ridley Helium X road bike, iceBike 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Ridley Helium X road bike, iceBike 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Ridley Helium X road bike, iceBike 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Ridley Helium X road bike, iceBike 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Ridley Helium X road bike, iceBike 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media





Dura-Ace dominates for Shimano

Shimano had a busy 2016, with the most significant update coming to the Japanese firm’s flagship Dura-Ace groupset. We’ve covered that in depth already, but alongside the new gruppo, Shimano have also updated their Dura-Ace wheelsets, with the new hoops on display at iceBike.

Shimano have simplified their Dura-Ace wheel range, which for 2017 features the C24 and then four versions each of the C40 and C60 (disc brake and rim brake in clincher and tubular formats)

 

The long-standing and hugely popular C24 is largely unchanged, remaining rim-brake only and weighing in at 1,390g in a clincher version, but elsewhere in the range there have been some big adjustments.

The C35, C50 and C75 have been replaced by the C40 (40mm depth) and C60 (60mm depth), with four variants available at each depth (rim brake and disc brake, in clincher and tubular formats).

Shimano have brought weight down, increased stiffness and invested plenty in aerodynamics for their new flagship wheels

All those wheels feature an external rim width of 28mm and Shimano have made a big noise when it comes to aerodynamic improvements, while the new hoops are also said to offer increased stiffness through wider hub flange spacing and the wider rim design.

Shimano used iceBike to show off their new flagship tubulars on a custom-painted Specialized Venge Vias Disc, decorated in Peter Sagan’s world champion paint job.

Could we be seeing Peter Sagan aboard this custom-painted Specialized Venge Vias Disc at the Classics?

Could we be seeing the Slovakian superstar aboard one of these at the Classics? Take a closer look at the machine in the gallery below.

iceBike 2017: highlights from Genesis, Lazer, Ridley, Shimano and more

Peter Sagan, world champion, Specialized Venge ViAS Disc, custom paint, iceBike* 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Peter Sagan, world champion, Specialized Venge ViAS Disc, custom paint, iceBike* 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Peter Sagan, world champion, Specialized Venge ViAS Disc, custom paint, iceBike* 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Peter Sagan, world champion, Specialized Venge ViAS Disc, custom paint, iceBike* 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media

Peter Sagan, world champion, Specialized Venge ViAS Disc, custom paint, iceBike* 2017, pic - Colin Henrys/Factory Media





Shimano also launched a new flagship road shoe, the S-Phyre RC9, for 2017. The shoe is made from a new one-piece outer crafted from a microfibre synthetic leather.

The supple, stretch-resistant material, which features perforated dimple vents, is said to accommodate a wider range of foot shapes, while the external heel cup and rigid carbon sole contribute to Shimano’s goal of maximising power transmission from rider to bike.

Shimano S-Phyre RC9 shoes feature a supple, stretch-resistant, one-piece Teijin Avail microfibre synthetic leather upper

Weighing 232g for a size 42. the shoes are available in four colours (white, yellow, limited edition black and the blue colourway showcased on the S-Phyre XC9 below).

Two BOA dials and wire lacing are said to ensure quick, precise, micro-adjustable fastening.

The Shimano RC9’s also come in the blue colourway modelled at iceBike* by the XC9 above

New handlebars and wheels from Pro

As for Shimano subsidiary Pro, the Vibe Carbon Aero handlebars are new for 2017. Integration is the key buzzword here, with fully integrated brake and shift-cable routing, which is also compatible for use with Shimano Di2.

The PRO Vibe Carbon Aero handlebar has integration at its heart

The bars themselves make use of a unique Innegra fibre, said to improve impact resistance and durability, according to Pro, by dissipating energy and strengthening the most vulnerable areas of the bar without compromising weight.

The 40cm-wide bars carry a claimed weight of 245 grams, while the 42cm version is five grams heavier.

Internal brake- and shifter-cable routing keeps things tidy and aero, and is also available with Shimano Di2

Pro also showcased the disc wheels you will see the likes of Team Sky using in time trial action through the 2017 season.

The Textreme Tubular Discwheel features a super-wide aerodynamic aerofoil profile – in fact, it’s so wide there’s a list of approved bikes which can handle it.

The super-wide aerofoil PRO Textreme Tubular time disc wheel can only be fitted to certain bikes

Weighing in at 1,050g, the wheel features a monocoque spread tow carbon construction, and has a Dura-Ace 9000 hub (compatible with 10- and 11-speed).

The three-spoke Textreme option, meanwhile, is  favoured by Chris Froome and has a wider rim for ‘optimal air transition from tyre to wheel’.

The three-spoke Textreme Tubular wheel is favoured by Chris Froome among others.

Fancy using them for the club ten? That’ll be £2,499.99 per wheel.

More new gear from Elite, K-Edge and Wheels Manufacturing

Now let’s round up with a few smaller bits which also caught our eye at iceBike* 2017, starting with Elite.

Elite have modified their bidons, updating the Corsa as their flagship racing bottle; it features a modified nozzle and a new design to optimise stability in the bottle cage.

Elite have modified their bidons, with a new, pro-approved nozzle shape

Speaking of which, Elite also have a new bottle cage – the Vico Carbon, which uses injection-moulded carbon to ensure a featherweight 20g package.

Elite say the injection-moulded carbon is considerably stronger than the fibreglass-infused resin used for the Custom Race Plus cage, which means excess material can be trimmed – hence the super-low weight.

And low weight doesn’t mean high price, either – it’s yours for £24.99.

The new Elite Vico bottle cage tickles the scales at just 20g thanks to its injection-moulded carbon construction

K-Edge meanwhile have launched a new blue, white and red version of their Garmin XL mount.

It’s a small update but the out-front mount, designed specifically for use with the bigger Garmin Edge 1000, 810 and 800 computers, and also compatible with smaller Edge models, can now add a touch of bling to your ride.

Crafted from CNC-machined 6061 T6 aluminium, it weighs 49.5g and comes in US or UK versions, with the respective national flags laser-etched on.

K-Edge have a British blue, white and red XL mount

Wheels Manufacturing is a Colorado-based supplier of small bike parts such as derailleur hangers, hubs, bottom brackets, speciality tools and repair parts.

And with their eye-catching red CNC-machined bottom brackets and hubs, Wheels’ components certainly catch the eye.

Wheels Manufacturing’s CNC-machined hubs are easy to spot

The USA-made road hubset has been designed in conjunction with the team over at custom carbon frame specialists Alchemy Bicycle Works, and features a precision-machined aluminium hub shell and QR axle for 100mm front and 130mm rear spacing. It’s compatible with Shimano ten and 11-speed, while there’s also a Campagnolo version coming soon.

Website: Madison

