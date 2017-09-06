NeilPryde's first disc brake frame, the Bura Disc, breaks cover - Road Cycling UK

NeilPryde are set to launch their first disc-ready frame, with the Bura Disc slated for release in 2018. We spotted a pre-production frame at Eurobike being built up ready for the final round of testing.
The Bura already exists in the NeilPryde range as the UK-based brand’s lightweight race bike, alongside the aero Nazare (which we reviewed earlier this year), Zephyr endurance bike and Bayamo TT machine. The Bura Disc will share similar tube profiles to the rim brake frame, including the tapered, aero-optimised headtube, integrated seatpost clamp and dropped seatstays.
