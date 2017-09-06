NeilPryde's first disc brake frame, the Bura Disc, breaks cover - Road Cycling UK

Trade Shows

NeilPryde’s first disc brake frame, the Bura Disc, breaks cover

Disc-ready frame comes with 1,050g claimed weight and early 2018 release date

NeilPryde are set to launch their first disc-ready frame, with the Bura Disc slated for release in 2018. We spotted a pre-production frame at Eurobike being built up ready for the final round of testing.

The Bura already exists in the NeilPryde range as the UK-based brand’s lightweight race bike, alongside the aero Nazare (which we reviewed earlier this year), Zephyr endurance bike and Bayamo TT machine. The Bura Disc will share similar tube profiles to the rim brake frame, including the tapered, aero-optimised headtube, integrated seatpost clamp and dropped seatstays.

Spotted at Eurobike, the NeilPryde Bura Disc

The existing Bura is available in two versions: the super-light C6.9 Bura SL weighs a claimed 750g (read our review of the Shimano Ultegra-equipped Bura SL here), while the more affordable C6.7 Bura comes in at 950g. The Bura Disc will be made from the same C6.7 grade of carbon fibre as the latter, but gains a little weight at a claimed 1,050g, most likely due to the extra reinforcement required in the frame and fork to handle disc brakes. The Bura Disc will also offer clearance for 28mm tyres.

“Seamlessly integrating a lightweight and sleek flat-mount brake design to provide increased stopping power, and allowing for 28c tyres to give increased rider control, the Bura Disc will be your go-to for all conditions and terrain,” according to NeilPryde.

NeilPryde had just taken delivery of two pre-production frames ready for testing

The Bura Disc will be available in two builds, with Shimano 105 and Shimano Ultegra R8000 respectively. Pricing is to be confirmed but is expected to be around £1,800 for the 105 bike and £2,450 for the Ultegra machine, while the frameset will likely set you back £1,600.

That’s all we know for now, but we’ll bring you more details when we have them.

Website: NeilPryde Bikes

Eurobike 2017: Neil Pryde Bura Disc (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Neil Pryde Bura Disc (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Neil Pryde Bura Disc (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Eurobike 2017: Neil Pryde Bura Disc (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

