NeilPryde's first disc brake frame, the Bura Disc, breaks cover - Road Cycling UK

“Seamlessly integrating a lightweight and sleek flat-mount brake design to provide increased stopping power, and allowing for 28c tyres to give increased rider control, the Bura Disc will be your go-to for all conditions and terrain,” according to NeilPryde.

NeilPryde had just taken delivery of two pre-production frames ready for testing

The Bura Disc will be available in two builds, with Shimano 105 and Shimano Ultegra R8000 respectively. Pricing is to be confirmed but is expected to be around £1,800 for the 105 bike and £2,450 for the Ultegra machine, while the frameset will likely set you back £1,600.

That’s all we know for now, but we’ll bring you more details when we have them.

Website: NeilPryde Bikes