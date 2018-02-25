The London Bike Show took place this weekend at the Excel, and as ever we were keen to see what treats brands had to show off to the public.

We’ve got the latest bikes bikes, a WorldTour-worthy helmet, an under-wraps crank and even new flavours of gels that we can’t wait to try. Let’s check it out.

The X-Lite Six Disc is brand new from Rose (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Rose X-Lite Six Disc

Rose recently went through a rebrand, and we have to say that we’re a fan of the new look with bold yet discreet branding providing a sleek look.

The X-Lite Six Disc is the flagship among the new X-Lite bikes, and features a blend of T60 and T40 carbon fibre for high levels of stiffness married to low weight – 790g claimed for the frame, with the fork adding another 365g.

The X-Lite Six Disc is a lightweight, aero all-rounder (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

There’s neat integration of a seatpost clamp at the seattube, seatstay and toptube junction, while the seatstays themselves follow the latest trend of sitting low, apparently boosting compliance. You’ll be able to maximise that with the 30c tyre clearance the X-Lite Disc bikes offer, too.