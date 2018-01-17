“You look like a ninja,” says a colleague as I’m about to leave the office to ride home. He’s right; I’m wearing a black jacket, black tights and black gloves. Even my helmet is black, and the bike, too. “Hold on,” I reply as I reveal the Metier Beacon’s party trick, turning on the jacket’s integrated LEDs.
The Beacon’s LEDs are more than a party trick – this is a top-quality jacket which combines a performance-focused fit and fabric with a safety-conscious design – but the integrated lights have the wow factor. Turn them on and, whether you’re showing a cyclist or non-cyclist, you’re sure to get a response. The same goes out on the road – the Beacon significantly increases a rider’s visibility.
Integrated LEDs
The Beacon comes from clothing start-up Metier, which launched at the end of 2017 with two pieces, this jacket and its namesake, the Beacon gilet (£180). Both are available in men’s and women’s fits.
The jacket is made from a four-way stretch fabric, similar in feel to a lightweight softshell, with a brushed interior, and a wind resistant and hydrophobic outer. In reality, the Beacon is something of a cross between a jacket and jersey.
