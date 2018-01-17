The lights have three settings – constant, slow flash and fast flash – with claimed run times of up to 12 hours for the steady mode and 72 hours for both flashing modes. The LEDs are powered by a USB-rechargeable battery housed in its own pocket on the back of the jacket. The battery has a large button which makes it easy to turn the lights on and switch between modes while wearing gloves, just by pressing through the pocket and onto the button.

Fit and function

The Beacon is a performance-focused piece and that’s most evident in the fit, fabric and style. While this isn’t the first jacket we’ve seen with wearable LEDs, it’s certainly the most stylish and Metier’s attention to detail also helps justify the top-end price tag. There’s no getting away from the fact that this is primarily an all-black jacket, but by integrating LEDs into a sleek, stylish piece, Metier appeals to core cyclists who want to ride hard and look good out on the road.

The Beacon’s USB-rechargeable battery pack is housed in a zipped pocket (Pic: Mike Brindley/Factory Media)

The fabric is key to that, too. The Beacon sits between a traditional softshell jacket and a typical winter jersey – the fabric is lighter than the former, but heavier than the latter. The DWR coating means water quickly beads up if rain begins to fall, and the taped seams help keep that rain out when it becomes heavier. The Beacon doesn’t offer the protection of a dedicated waterproof shell but it’s up to the task in changeable conditions.

“While this isn’t the first jacket we’ve seen with wearable LEDs, it’s certainly the most stylish and Metier’s attention to detail also helps justify the top-end price tag”

The fit is extremely close, which helps wick away moisture but limits the potential for layering. I’ve worn the Beacon in temperatures close to zero with a short-sleeve mesh base layer and long-sleeve winter base layer, but that’s about it’s limit as far as layering goes. This isn’t the type of jacket you can put on top of a jersey mid-layer, nor are you likely to spend £250 on the Beacon and then cover its LEDs with another layer on top. If you want something a bit more versatile, the Beacon gilet may be a better bet.