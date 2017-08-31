Oakley have launched a three-strong line-up of helmets that each use a unique BOA retention system, with the range also designed to integrate with your chosen eyewear – Oakley or otherwise.

Two of the helmets are aimed squarely at roadies, with the Aro 3 focusing on ventilation and the Aro 5 pitched as Oakley’s aero road lid. The Aro 7, meanwhile, is a time trial/triathlon helmet and will come with two visors (a mirrored Przym Road visor and a clear visor).

Chances are you’ll have seen BOA dials on cycling footwear – in the past few years it’s become the retention system of choice for most high-end shoes. By using a micro-adjustable dial and wraparound cable, BOA offers a secure, finely-tuned fit across the entire foot.