Road, aero road and TT helmets offer 'eyewear integration' and use unique BOA retention system

Oakley have launched a three-strong line-up of helmets that each use a unique BOA retention system, with the range also designed to integrate with your chosen eyewear – Oakley or otherwise.

Two of the helmets are aimed squarely at roadies, with the Aro 3 focusing on ventilation and the Aro 5 pitched as Oakley’s aero road lid. The Aro 7, meanwhile, is a time trial/triathlon helmet and will come with two visors (a mirrored Przym Road visor and a clear visor).

Chances are you’ll have seen BOA dials on cycling footwear – in the past few years it’s become the retention system of choice for most high-end shoes. By using a micro-adjustable dial and wraparound cable, BOA offers a secure, finely-tuned fit across the entire foot.

Now Oakley have worked with BOA to apply the same concept to the Aro helmets. Instead of an internal cradle which is pulled towards your head by a traditional retention system, the Aro lids simply have a lace inside the helmet, drawn in by the BOA dial at the rear.

Oakley say the design offers a 360 degree fit by wrapping around the head, with no pressure points and, by removing the cradle from inside the helmet, there’s nothing to interfere with your sunglasses or cause discomfort by trying to squeeze the sunglasses inside the helmet, perhaps sandwiched between the cradle and your head.

Internal eyewear channels, MIPS
With Oakley enjoying a near ubiquitous presence both in the pro peloton and the club run, the launch of a range of helmets represents an interesting move away from the American firm’s core market. But it’s a logical step to attempt to make a rider’s helmet and eyewear work as one. As well as the BOA retention system reportedly improving the fit of sunglasses inside the helmet, the Aro 3 and Aro 5 have a channel on either side of the EPS liner designed to securely hold the arms of your shades when their propped on top of the helmet not in use.

While the Aro 3 is designed with ventilation in mind, the Aro 5 has been CFD and wind tunnel tested, according to Oakley. Still, air flow matters on a long, hot sprint stage of the Tour de France and the helmet has plenty of vents to try and keep things cool. Speaking of WorldTour racing, Oakley have signed up as helmet supplier to Mark Cavendish’s Dimension Data squad for 2018.

If you want one for yourself, all three helmets will be available from February 2018. The Aro 3 will cost $180 (claimed weight 295g), the Aro 5 will cost $250 (claimed weight 300g) and the Aro 7 will cost a cool $500 (claimed weight 410g). UK prices are yet to be confirmed.

Finally, Oakley have also announced a new clothing line-up with two tiers: Jawbreaker Road and Jawbreaker Premium. The latter focuses on aerodynamics, with a ribbed aero fabric (Oakley say it’s aero, anyway) used on the jersey sleeves and shorts, while the neck has a more aero cut. Pricing is to be confirmed.

Website: Oakley

