Six reasons to visit the 2017 Cycle Show - Road Cycling UK

Share

Trade Shows

Six reasons to visit the 2017 Cycle Show

Ten per cent off online ticket prices for RoadCyclingUK readers

It’s that time of year again – The Cycle Show returns to Birmingham’s NEC Arena from September 22 to September 24, with cycling’s biggest brands packing into the cavernous exhibition halls.

Test tracks, big-name guests, and the latest 2018 bikes, components and kit make the Cycle Show one of the top events on the UK calendar, and this year’s edition adds the ‘Pirelli Supercrit’ and more to the mix.

And RoadCyclingUK readers can get ten per cent off entry prices with the code RCUKPC, when you buy tickets online here.

And if you need any more convincing, here are six reasons to get yourself to this year’s Cycle Show.

The biggest brands and the best products

The Cycle Show is the ideal chance to check out the biggest and best new products on the market, with a host of leading brands signed up.

Pinarello have had a mighty busy year, and you’ll be able to check out the new Dogma K10S with electronic suspension, Dogma K10, Dogma F10 Disk and Team Sky’s Tour de France winning Dogma F10.

Pinarello are among the brands showcasing their model year 2018 products (pic – Cycle Show)

Canyon and Bianchi will also be showcasing the best of their model year 2018 range, while Garmin, Campagnolo, Shimano and SRAM are also among the big-names signed up.

If you want to peruse some of the best new bikes, kit, gear and accessories on the market, you will struggle to find more under one roof.

Full information on all the brands exhibiting can be found on The Cycle Show website – and don’t forget to use the discount code RCUKPC when you buy your tickets.

Test track

You don’t just get to ogle the best new bikes at The Cycle Show, you can try them too – on the road bike test track.

There’s also a Shimano Steps eBike Village, Bosch eMTB test track, Rideback Kids Test Track and Islabikes Demo Track so there’s plenty to check out if you – and your kids – love all things two-wheeled.

You can try before you buy, with Canyon, Pinarello, Ribble, Condor and Genesis all confirmed for the Road Bike Test Track

You can book the Road Test Track from September 1, with Canyon, Pinarello, Ribble, Condor and Genesis all signed up with bikes to test and more brands set to follow.

Meet pro riders and celebrities

Big-name guests already confirmed for The Cycle Show include two-time Olympic team pursuit gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Shand and ex-pro-turned-coach Dean Downing.

Guest speakers in the past have also included Richie Porte, Sean Kelly, Chris Boardman and Sir Chris Hoy and there are more to be announced this year.

Joanna Rowsell Shand is among the big-name guests already confirmed for this year’s Cycle Show (pic – The Cycle Show)

Whether answering questions on life as a pro, or offering advice on training, nutrition and bike maintenance, the Cycle Show’s guest talks are a chance to get insight from those riders at the very top of the sport – and, of course, you can rub shoulders with some of the stars of cycling.

Keep an eye on The Cycle Show website for more big-name guest announcements.

Pirelli Supercrit

New for 2017, and following the trend of other exhibitions this year, The Cycle Show has teamed up with Pirelli to offer elite racing on the Saturday of this year’s show.

More than 100 elite riders will be in criterium action on the Saturday afternoon, with women’s and men’s races from 3pm.

The Cycle Show is promising an afternoon of bikes, burgers and beers for the Supercrit elite racing (pic – Cycle Show)

The Cycle Show is promising an afternoon of bikes, burgers and beers, as well a chance to get up close and check out the high-octane racing action.

The show will stay open until 7pm on the Saturday too, so there is plenty of time to soak in the atmosphere.

VIP package

Another new addition for 2017 is The Cycle Show VIP ticket, which includes a range of benefits.

Fast-track entry means you can beat the queues on arrival at the NEC Arena, as well as being able to queue jump on all the show’s test tracks.

The VIP ticket also allows 48-hour early access to book the Road Bike Test Track and exclusive access to the VIP Cycle Show Lounge.

The new VIP experience grants you freebies, queue jumping and prize draws (pic – Cycle Show)

Other benefits include automatic entry into a prize draw to win hospitality tickets to the 2018 Tour of Britain, the chance to win a GoPro every day and a complimentary sports massage courtesy of Cloud Spa.

The VIP package costs £34.95 – or book online and save ten per cent with the discount code RCUKPC.

Discount for RCUK readers

You can save money on regular tickets, too, as RoadCyclingUK is an official Cycle Show partner.

Just head to the ticket website and pre-book your tickets online before midnight on September 21, using the code RCUKPC.

Tickets, with the discount applied, will cost £12.55 for each day of your visit,.

Sponsored by

Share

Topics:

The Cycle Show 2017

Related Articles

Trade Shows

Bespoked Bristol 2017 highlights

Eight beautiful hand-made bikes which caught our eye at this year's Handmade Bicycle Show

Bespoked Bristol 2017 highlights
Trade Shows

BikeExpo returns to Manchester this weekend: buy your tickets now

Bianchi, Trek, Rose Bikes and Schwalbe among brands being represented in EventCity from March 18 to March 19

BikeExpo returns to Manchester this weekend: buy your tickets now
Trade Shows

Genesis tease 'road plus' prototype - and much more from iceBike 2017

'Road plus' bike with clearance for 50c tyres set to launch in September

iceBike 2017: highlights from Genesis, Lazer, Ridley, Shimano and more
Trade Shows

Nine must-see bikes at the London Bike Show 2017

New 'dream' bikes, super-aero machines and more at the ExCeL London

Nine must-see bikes at the London Bike Show 2017
Trade Shows

Core Bike Show 2017: highlights from Colnago, De Rosa, Zipp, Hope, Clement, Endura and more

From the stunning Colnago Concept to Lezyne's new GPS watches - and plenty more in between

Core Bike Show 2017: highlights from Colnago, De Rosa, Zipp, Hope, Clement, Endura and more
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production