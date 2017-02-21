Madison launch RoadRace Team 2017 range, to be worn by Madison-Genesis - Road Cycling UK

Madison have launched their RoadRace Team 2017 range, which the Madison-Genesis pro team will wear for the coming season.

Introduced at Madison’s annual in-house iceBike* tradeshow, the pro-level kit follows years of collaboration with the pro team since its 2013 induction.

Madison have overhauled their RoadRace Team range for 2017 (pic – Madison)

And the feedback received from riders, including a couple of days intensive fine-tuning, means widespread changes across the range which go much deeper than the new predominantly white-and-black colourway.

On the new range, Madison Clothing’s senior brand manager Russell Whitaker said: “The Madison Genesis boys are an invaluable asset for us, offering constant feedback on the kit which we use to perfect clothing across the range, ensuring that consumers can buy clothing every bit as good as the kit the pros use.”

So what’s in store for 2017? Let’s take a closer look…