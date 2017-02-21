Madison launch RoadRace Team 2017 range, to be worn by Madison-Genesis - Road Cycling UK

Share

Gear News

Madison launch RoadRace Team 2017 range, to be worn by Madison-Genesis

British brand overhaul Premio Team Jacket, Team SS Jersey and Team Bib Shorts for new season

Madison have launched their RoadRace Team 2017 range, which the Madison-Genesis pro team will wear for the coming season.

Introduced at Madison’s annual in-house iceBike* tradeshow, the pro-level kit follows years of collaboration with the pro team since its 2013 induction.

Madison have overhauled their RoadRace Team range for 2017 (pic – Madison)

And the feedback received from riders, including a couple of days intensive fine-tuning, means widespread changes across the range which go much deeper than the new predominantly white-and-black colourway.

On the new range, Madison Clothing’s senior brand manager Russell Whitaker said: “The Madison Genesis boys are an invaluable asset for us, offering constant feedback on the kit which we use to perfect clothing across the range, ensuring that consumers can buy clothing every bit as good as the kit the pros use.”

So what’s in store for 2017? Let’s take a closer look…

RoadRace Premio Team Jacket

Inspired by the hugely popular Madison Apex Jacket, the RoadRace Premio Team Jacket was first introduced in 2016 and is stripped right back for low weight and easy packability.

A shorter front and re-profiled rear hem top the agenda for 2017, while the cut has been slimmed down and the sleeve’s pre-curving adapted to improve fit and reduce flapping – and therefore drag.

Finally, a seam-sealed waterproof stretch fabric panel has been added at the forearm and cuff panel which, Madison say, allows for quicker removal when riding.

RoadRace Team SS Jersey

The cut of the team jersey has also been adapted, and is no shorter on the front to reduce zip distortion when in the drops.

It also features a narrower cut down the front of the body – again to improve the fit when your arms are extended – but the rear panel has been widened to allow for more pocket storage.

Madison boast that five specialist Italian knit fabrics have been used in the construction of the jersey, while the front hem’s silicone gripper strip has been removed in favour of a wider bonded panel allowing for a flat and unrestricting interface between top and shorts.

The laser cut cuffs do feature a welded gripper strip on the inside edge, however.

RoadRace Team Bib Shorts

A new Italian TMF RPS race pad, boasting a moulded 130-degree pre-curved shape, laser-cut edges and three different densities of foam padding to prevent hot spots, is the headline feature of the new RoadRace Team Bib Shorts.

Added to that is a carbon weave threaded through the face fabric – for reduced static – and leg grippers changed to a softer option to boost comfort.

While we’re talking bib shorts, the Optimus Soft Shell Bib Shorts have also been modified, with riders requesting a more adaptable thermal short with a softer fabric and more stretch.

The end product is a new Miti WinterFit thermal fabric, with a deep brushed back and DWR finish which Madison says offers more comfort that the regular’ Roubaix fabric’.

For more information head to the Madison website, or check out the team website at www.madisongenesis.co.uk.

Share

Related Articles

Reviews

Xeccon Spear 600 front light - review

Bright commuting light with a good battery life, let down by its limited choice of sequences

Xeccon Spear 600 front light - review
Race Tech

Trek reveal Alberto Contador's custom-painted Emonda... and you can buy one for yourself

Alberto Contador Grand Tour Celebracion Emonda available now through Trek Project One program

Trek reveal Alberto Contador's custom-painted Emonda... and you can buy one for yourself
Shoe Covers

Galibier Barrier overshoes - review

Excellent overshoes which perform well above their price point

Galibier Barrier overshoes - review
Gear News

Colnago release limited edition Ottanta5 to celebrate Ernesto's 85th birthday

Only 85 to be made, with London-based Sigma Sport the only shop to get the £9,999.95 bike

Colnago release limited edition Ottanta5 to celebrate Ernesto's 85th birthday
Gear News

RCUK's Best Buys - this week's hottest deals

Our round-up of this week's best road cycling deals

RCUK's Best Buys - this week's hottest deals
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production