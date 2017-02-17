Xeccon Spear 600 front light - review - Road Cycling UK

The Xeccon Spear 600 front light is bright, easy to mount and simple to use, but is limited when it comes to sequence choices.

The nights may be getting a bit shorter, but the need for lights is still very much there and the Xeccon Spear 600 is one of the two most powerful offerings in the Chinese brand’s ‘City Commute Light’ range.

As you may have guessed from the name, the Spear 600 puts out a maximum 600 lumens – the same as Xeccon’s Link 600 – and that’s more than enough for use on the roads.

It lit the roads in front of me very well, even on dark lanes with no other light sources, and while I’d hesitate to use it for the trails it certainly illuminated obstacles and potholes.