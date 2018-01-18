Fizik WP Winter Overshoes - review - Road Cycling UK

Back to the material. The overshoes are primarily made from two fabrics – a softer, neoprene fabric around the lower foot, ankle and lower leg; and a lighter, stretch fabric on the top. That combination ensures the overshoes offer a good fit, with a decent amount of flexibility, as well as protection from the elements. They are fairly lightweight, too.

Fizik WP Winter Overshoe

Price: £49.99

Sizes: S-XL [37-48 EU]

S-XL [37-48 EU] Website: Fizik

UK distributor: Extra

A full Fizik logo features on the sides of the WP Winter Overshoes, which this time is reflective – though, again, an extension of this around the rear would have made it even better. Nevertheless, the look is purposeful and clean.

The overshoes feel super-robust and have worked well over a number of different shoes – including one pair with a side ratchet, adding width. The Fizik overshoes stretched and sat effectively.

One small thing to note, however, is that while there is flex, the thickness of the fabric does inhibit this a little – they can be tricky to master initially, but once you find a good method for pulling them on you should be fine. Realistically, of course, given the range of weather they are built to handle, they are unlikely to be off and on too often through the winter months anyway.