Fizik WP Winter Overshoes - review - Road Cycling UK

Straight from the packet I liked the look of Fizik’s WP Winter Overshoes, and after months of battering them on the lanes and roads this winter my opinion hasn’t altered. These are top-quality winter overshoes that just keep coming back for more – no matter what weather has been thrown at them.
Apparently designed in collaboration with pro cyclists, the overshoes are built to excel through the cold, wet months and haven’t disappoint in that regard. With a waterproof membrane and windproof upper, along with thermo-welded seams, the overshoes are well-made and tough, too.
A YKK waterproof zip also features, alongside a velcro tab to secure the top with a small, white Fizik “:k” logo. If we had to gripe, we’d argue this could have been reflective.
