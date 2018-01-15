7Mesh Callaghan Jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

Expert road bike reviews and the latest road bike news, features and advice. Find rides & events, training articles and participate in our forums

Share

Jerseys

7Mesh Callaghan Jersey – review

7Mesh Inc's Callaghan jersey offers luxurious warmth from a merino-polyester blend

Canadian brand 7Mesh Inc aims to deliver ‘simplicity without compromise’ with its clothing and the Callaghan jersey is a prime example of this. It combines the warmth of merino wool with the fast-wicking properties of polyester in a versatile piece of kit for autumn-spring riding.

Let’s take a closer look at the construction first. The inside of the jersey is primarily made from merino wool, with a brushed face which provides plenty of luxurious warmth. The outside, meanwhile, is made from polyester, with fibres which extend into the merino to help wick moisture away. Working as a combination, the merino/polyester blend does a good job at locking in warmth without too much of a compromise in terms of moisture transfer.

The Callaghan is best described as a mid-weight jersey, so there’s the potential to use it in autumn, winter and spring. One of its main strengths is its ability to work as a versatile layer across seasons; it’s great with a short-sleeve base layer in autumn or spring conditions, and brilliant as a warm mid-layer in deep winter.

The Callaghan Jersey is stylish piece from Canadian brand 7Mesh (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)

  • 7Mesh Callaghan Jersey

  • Price: £145.00
  • Sizes: XS-XXL
  • Size tested: M
  • Colours: Blue; red
  • Website: 7Mesh Inc

As a result, the jersey has become a firm favourite out on the road. It’s good for short, fast blasts around the lanes, and equally adept at providing warmth on long training rides. The fabric isn’t weatherproof, so anything more than drizzle will slowly begin to soak in, but the material still retains warmth when wet. If it’s properly raining and you wear a wind or waterproof jacket on top of the Callaghan then the jersey is a really cosy piece to be out and about in. There is also a noticeable reduction in odour after riding – down to the merino blend.

In terms of style, the Callaghan is a very sleek piece. The fit is spot on when sat on the bike, with an athletic cut. The jersey sits well around the shoulders and torso, and the arms are a good length to avoid any draughts sneaking up the sleeves. While the cut is close, the four-way stretch fabric keeps things comfortable throughout.

The details are taken care of, too, with a zip baffler to stop beard/chin rub, while the neck sits comfortably and close enough to keep the wind out. On the back of the jersey you’ll find two angled pockets, with interior sleeves to stash your phone, pump etc. The large pockets means there’s plenty of space and they are also easily accessible, and I had no issues trying to find anything or items moving around. However, the pockets can sag a little when fully loaded. Otherwise, there’s a headphone port, if you ride with music, and subtle reflective details to add visibility.

The Callaghan has two angled rear pockets (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)

All the hems are super low profile and feel like they aren’t there, adding to the flush fit and clean lines. The whole jersey uses micro-stitching, which minimises the area where the fabric joins together, resulting in less raised profiles. Again, it keeps things clean and reduces the potential for chafing.

The pockets have internal sleeves to stash valuables (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Attention to detail is excellent, with minimalist stitching and low-profile hems (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)

Verdict

Merino wool isn’t got everyone – some riders prefer the fast-wicking qualities of an all-out polyester piece – but the 7Mesh Callaghan jersey strikes a balance between performance, warmth and comfort. In fact, it’s the antithesis of the old school wool jersey. As we’ve come to expect from 7Mesh, the small details are taken care of, while the Callaghan is also a stylish piece (and it’s available in a women’s fit). All that makes this a luxurious piece you’ll be reaching for again and again through the colder months.    

Pros

  • Great fit
  • Extremely comfortable
  • Warm (and versatile enough for three-season use)
  • Attention to detail

Cons

  • Pockets can sag when fully loaded
  • Reflective detailing is only subtle

7Mesh Callaghan Jersey (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
7Mesh Callaghan Jersey (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
7Mesh Callaghan Jersey (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
7Mesh Callaghan Jersey (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
The pockets have internal sleeves to stash valuables (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
7Mesh Callaghan Jersey (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Attention to detail is excellent, with minimalist stitching and low-profile hems (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)

Share

Topics:

7Mesh

Related Articles

Jerseys

Chapeau Club Thermal jersey - review

Stylish and versatile thermal jersey with an excellent cut

Chapeau Club Thermal jersey - review
Jerseys

Sportful Giara Warm Top - review

Stylish thermal jersey for mild winter rides or to use as a breathable mid-layer

Sportful Giara Warm Top - review
Jerseys

Sportful R&D Strato Top – review

Fantastic breathability from Sportful's jersey-gilet combination

Sportful R&D Strato Top – review
Jerseys

Prendas Grand Tour Celebration clothing collection - review

Grand Tour-inspired jerseys, bib shorts and accessories made by Santini

Prendas Grand Tour Celebration jersey, bib shorts and cap - review
Jerseys

Kalf Flux Transition jersey - review

Top-quality windproof jersey and another impressive piece from Kalf

Kalf Flux Transition windproof jersey - review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production