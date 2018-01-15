7Mesh Callaghan Jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

Canadian brand 7Mesh Inc aims to deliver ‘simplicity without compromise’ with its clothing and the Callaghan jersey is a prime example of this. It combines the warmth of merino wool with the fast-wicking properties of polyester in a versatile piece of kit for autumn-spring riding.

Let’s take a closer look at the construction first. The inside of the jersey is primarily made from merino wool, with a brushed face which provides plenty of luxurious warmth. The outside, meanwhile, is made from polyester, with fibres which extend into the merino to help wick moisture away. Working as a combination, the merino/polyester blend does a good job at locking in warmth without too much of a compromise in terms of moisture transfer.

The Callaghan is best described as a mid-weight jersey, so there’s the potential to use it in autumn, winter and spring. One of its main strengths is its ability to work as a versatile layer across seasons; it’s great with a short-sleeve base layer in autumn or spring conditions, and brilliant as a warm mid-layer in deep winter.