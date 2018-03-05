Ribble Men's Nuovo Thermal Jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

The Ribble Nuovo Thermal Jersey is a versatile piece of kit, thanks to its windproof and water resistant fabric, and offers a unique and bold visual style, with good level attention to detail. However, it’s let down a touch by the fit, due to the multi-discipline cut.

From the very start, the jersey’s fabric felt really warm, and yet surprisingly lightweight considering its thermal properties. It offers a good range of movement and flexibility when riding, plus it’s windproof and water resistant. If the heavens do open, I also found the jersey to dry out pretty quickly.

My main issue is with the ‘sporting fit’ – aimed at racing or general riding, road or cyclo-cross. I found the jersey to be unexpectedly baggy around the waist and the arms – a medium fitted much more like a generous large. But it’s put together well, with solid stitching and no loose ends, and held its looks after several washes and plenty of muddy, winter rides.