Kalf Club Thermal Men’s Long Sleeve Jersey

Kalf has established itself as significant player in the clothing market in recent times – we were impressed with its summer Chevron jersey and Chevron bib shorts last year, and the Kalf Five° gloves a couple of months ago, all of which managed to pair good value and quality in a good-looking package.

The Club Thermal Jersey is another example that establishes Kalf as a good-value brand worth considering, but it’s not perfect.

Let’s deal with the gripe from the start: it’s not actually a very warm jersey, which with the best will in the world, isn’t ideal for a piece marketed as ‘thermal’. Kalf says it has a Roubaix fabric on the inside, but it’s one of the thinnest applications of the material we’ve ever seen, and as a result isn’t as insulating as you might be hoping.