Pearl Izumi Elite Escape Thermal Jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

Having a good winter jersey is an essential if you want to ride through all four seasons, and the Pearl Izumi Elite Escape Thermal Jersey is a warm, low bulk piece with simple but classic styling.

The jersey is intended for cold and dry weather, and the thermal properties are good – though I did find myself using a gilet over the top in truly cold conditions due to the lack of windproofing. Where it can’t be faulted, however, is comfort – as well as providing insulation, the brushed interior fleece feels luxurious against the skin.