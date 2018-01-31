Assos LL.habuTights_s7 - review

Expert road bike reviews and the latest road bike news, features and advice. Find rides & events, training articles and participate in our forums

Share

Legwear

Assos LL.habuTights_s7 – review

Yes, these Assos bib tights will cost you, but the performance is fantastic

Once you strip back Assos’ excessive marketing terminology and look past the undeniably high price tag, the Swiss brand’s LL.habuTights_s7 really are rather brilliant. In fact, they are near-faultless – if you want an exceptionally comfortable set of bib tights and have £250 to spend, then these should be right at the top of your wish list.

The tights are primarily cut from an ‘RX Medium’ fabric, placing the LL.habuTights_s7 in Assos’ early winter range. The more expensive (£320) and fantastically-named LL.bonkaTights_s7 use the thicker ‘RX Heavy’ fabric but I’ve worn the habuTights right down to freezing and stayed toasty. For typical UK conditions (that is to say, variable), these provide plenty of warmth, without being limited to the coldest days.

Unlike most tights with a conventional brushed lining, RX Medium has a waffle-like texture on the inside – take a look at the photo below. It’s reasonably thick and sits comfortably next to the skin, while still providing an obvious escape route for excess heat and moisture. The fabric has also been exposed to a water repellent treatment, so light rain and road spray beads up on the surface. Anything much heavier or persistent and the tights are quickly saturated.

The LL.habuTights_s7 bib tights primarily uses Assos’ RX Medium fabric (Pic: Mike Brindley/Factory Media)

The folk at Assos have used a double layer of RX Medium on the front of the knee to boost insulation without restricting range of movement. Windproof tights often feel restrictive and while Assos’ fabric won’t completely block out the wind, it does offer plentiful protection across a significant portion of the leg, while still maintaining plenty of stretch.

That’s further improved by the use of an ‘RX Light’ fabric on the back of the knee. Needless to say, it’s lighter than the RX Medium material and has a plain-old fleece lining. It adds a little extra stretch and improved breathability on a part of the leg not exposed to the wind. All things considered, Assos’ fabric selection, combined with an anatomical, multi-panel design, means the habuTights are exceptionally comfortable.

There’s more, too. A windproof fabric called ‘Stratagon’ has been used on the crotch and abdominal panel, ensuring, in Assos’ words, ‘this cold-sensitive area is protected from wind chill, reducing the need to urinate on those cooler rides’. Assos call this blasenSchutz, apparently. I’ve got no idea why, but the extra windproof protection is welcome.

The abdominal panel is cut low, too, so when you do need to pee, it’s a breeze. One criticism, however: I found the cut a touch loose around the very top of the abdominal panel, particularly when combined with the wide-sitting bib straps. The cut could be nipped in a bit here, but it’s not perceptible when riding.

A double-layer of fabric over the knee adds extra insulation (Pic: Mike Brindley/Factory Media)

The tights are finished with silicone-lined elastic around the ankle. The cut tapers towards the foot so you need to take care when pulling the tights on, but once in place they hold firm. About six inches further up each leg there’s a generous reflective panel, sewn in only across the top so it doesn’t affect the fit and flexibility of the RX Light fabric beneath.

Assos LL.habuTights_s7 bib tights (Pic: Mike Brindley/Factory Media)
Assos LL.habuTights_s7 bib tights (Pic: Mike Brindley/Factory Media)
Assos LL.habuTights_s7 bib tights (Pic: Mike Brindley/Factory Media)

Assos has long been renowned for the quality of its inserts and that’s the case here, too. The chamois shares the same design as the pad used on Assos’ s7 bib shorts and utilises the company’s goldenGate technology. Golden what? In simple terms, the pad is sewn into the front and back of the tights, while the middle is allowed to ‘float’ freely.

The chamois itself has a three-layer construction with up to 8mm of foam and a dimpled design to aid ventilation, though there’s no tangible difference over most pads out on the road. Meanwhile, the front of the pad extends significantly further up the front of the tights than normal, in an effort to add a little more comfort. The flip side is this creates a bit of a… bulge.

The fact of the matter, however, is Assos remains one of the best in the business when it comes to chamois design. The pad is plush but not uncomfortably thick, the dimpled cover sits softly against the skin, and the multi-layered foam offers well-placed support in all the right areas. These tights, combined with my preferred saddle, make for many happy winter miles.

On to the straps; broad elasticated affairs which evenly distribute pressure across the chest and shoulders. Assos never misses an opportunity to name one of its technical features and the small insert above the mesh back panel is called, perhaps unsurprisingly, the bibStabilizer. I mean, we’ve never had too many problems in the past, but the habuTights’ straps are, well, stable and lie flat from back to front.

The wide bib straps provide ample support and sit flat over the shoulders (Pic: Mike Brindley/Factory Media)

More interestingly, there’s an external pocket on the back of the tights, roughly where the right kidney is, which provides a useful spot to store an energy bar or couple of gels on a long winter rider, when your jersey pockets might otherwise be occupied by extra layers/inner tubes etc. Finally, if you want to take your glasses off mid-ride and don’t want to slot them into your helmet, there’s small tab on the straps to hang one of the arms over.

Verdict

Sometimes it’s difficult to decipher Assos’ – what’s important and what’s not – but this is the bottom line: the LL.habuTights_s7 are fantastic winter bib tights. There’s a lot of attention to detail here and while you can clearly get yourself a set of excellent set of bib tights for less than Assos’ £250 asking price, there is genuine quality and design consideration here. These are undoubtedly some of the best winter tights out there.

Pros

  • Exceptionally comfortable
  • Smart use of insulating and water resistant fabrics
  • Quality construction and excellent attention to detail

Cons

  • A little loose around the front
  • Fantastic performance comes at a cost
Assos LL.habuTights_s7 bib tights (Pic: Mike Brindley/Factory Media)
Assos LL.habuTights_s7 bib tights (Pic: Mike Brindley/Factory Media)
Assos LL.habuTights_s7 bib tights (Pic: Mike Brindley/Factory Media)
Assos LL.habuTights_s7 bib tights (Pic: Mike Brindley/Factory Media)
Assos LL.habuTights_s7 bib tights (Pic: Mike Brindley/Factory Media)
Assos LL.habuTights_s7 bib tights (Pic: Mike Brindley/Factory Media)
Assos LL.habuTights_s7 bib tights (Pic: Mike Brindley/Factory Media)
Assos LL.habuTights_s7 bib tights (Pic: Mike Brindley/Factory Media)

Share

Topics:

Assos

Related Articles

Legwear

Rapha Pro Team Thermal Bib Shorts II - review

Rapha’s second-gen Pro Team Thermal shorts offer improved warmth and comfort

Rapha Pro Team Thermal Bib Shorts II - review
Legwear

Rapha Pro Team Bib Shorts II - review

Second generation Pro Team bib shorts retain the lustre and quality of their predecessors

Rapha Pro Team Bib Shorts II - review
Legwear

Kalf Flux Chevron bib shorts - review

Good value summer bib shorts with few shortfalls

Kalf Flux Chevron bib shorts - review
Legwear

Chapeau Club bib shorts - review

Good-quality staple bib shorts with a performance edge

Chapeau Club bib shorts - review
Legwear

Stolen Goat Orkaan Weatherproof Bib Shorts - review

Excellent waterproofing on shorts which perform best on wetter, cooler days

Stolen Goat Orkaan Weatherproof Bib Shorts - review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production