Chapeau Club bib shorts - review - Road Cycling UK

Devon-based boutique brand Chapeau is one of many stylish cycling apparel marques in a busy marketplace, and has been around for a while now – in fact, it was one of the first among the current crop to hit the shelves, centred around it’s ethos of inclusivity and the joy of riding bikes.

Nevertheless, along with the customary boutique lifestyle image these ‘Club’ bib shorts, Chapeau’s everyday model, have a few performance aspects that help to set them apart from your run-of-the-mill bib shorts. We’ve also recently reviewed the Club jersey, so you can go the whole hog and get yourself a matching shorts-jerseys set, if you want.

Headlining is a multi-paneled design – not in itself uncommon – but where it differs from most is in the gently compressive nature of those panels through the Topazio fabric. Especially around the hips and upper thighs, the slim cut offers a little compression, potentially helping to keep muscle fatigue at bay, while avoiding being restrictive in terms of movement.