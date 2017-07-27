Maratona Pro Peloton bib shorts - review - Road Cycling UK

Long leg grippers also offer a flush fit, held all around with no tight spots or lose areas, and they too feel soft and comfortable even after a prolonged spell in the saddle.

Onto the chamois, and it feels instantly comfortable, with a dimpled interior pad that, while it felt quite high to begin with, really impressed with the level of comfort provided of several long rides.

Again it is a simple style, but it features a smooth outer cover and a good shape that was unobtrusive when riding.

The dimpled chamois pad is unobtrusive when riding, and offers great comfort – as you’d expect given it’s also used by Olympic champions

In truth, it should be excellent too – the Belgian manufacturers that supply the chamois pad also supply the Belgian, Dutch and German national teams, and therefore the two current Olympic champions in Greg van Avermaet and Anna van der Breggen.

The upper bib, meanwhile, features an aerated fabric with small yet effective holes that allow for ventilation while also reducing the weight a touch.

The trim is double-stitched with a smooth material and they sat well on the bike, while there is also a small rear pocket for storage – though it is not something I tended to use.

The lower shorts cover well up the back, but not so high as to cause sweat or heat build-up. and the fabric is good in mid to higher temperatures – this is, without doubt, a summer short.