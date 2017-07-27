Maratona Pro Peloton bib shorts - review - Road Cycling UK

New British brand delivers with debut piece, offering excellent comfort and superb chamois pad
Maratona are a new UK cycling apparel brand, and the men’s Pro Peloton bib shorts are among the company’s debut pieces, promising a product that reflects the brand’s values.
And as debut pieces go, Maratona have smashed it – delivering an excellent pair of bib shorts, with a superb chamois and great all-round fit.
Maratona are a UK-based brand but use fine Italian fabrics and Belgian manufacturing, and have launched to fill what they call a gap in the market for products that put cutting-edge cycle garment tech ahead of eye-catching designs.
The men’s Pro Peloton Bib-shorts feature really high levels of detailing, and while they are not overly feature-packed in the manner of, say, Rapha, they offer exactly what is required: light yet robust, and comfortable from the get-go and for long periods in the saddle.
So, with promises of cutting-edge tech, let’s start with what’s beneath the surface of the classically-styled bib shorts.
Made from Italian Sirio UV-protected fabric, the Pro Peloton bib shorts feature a multi-directional weave, meaning stretch in all directions, alongside good breathability and a degree of compression.
On the bike, it is very comfortable to ride, with a really smooth interior that fits closely – that fit is more athletic than casual, even more so on the bike, which shows what Maratona are aiming for.
Long leg grippers also offer a flush fit, held all around with no tight spots or lose areas, and they too feel soft and comfortable even after a prolonged spell in the saddle.
Onto the chamois, and it feels instantly comfortable, with a dimpled interior pad that, while it felt quite high to begin with, really impressed with the level of comfort provided of several long rides.
Again it is a simple style, but it features a smooth outer cover and a good shape that was unobtrusive when riding.
In truth, it should be excellent too – the Belgian manufacturers that supply the chamois pad also supply the Belgian, Dutch and German national teams, and therefore the two current Olympic champions in Greg van Avermaet and Anna van der Breggen.
The upper bib, meanwhile, features an aerated fabric with small yet effective holes that allow for ventilation while also reducing the weight a touch.
The trim is double-stitched with a smooth material and they sat well on the bike, while there is also a small rear pocket for storage – though it is not something I tended to use.
The lower shorts cover well up the back, but not so high as to cause sweat or heat build-up. and the fabric is good in mid to higher temperatures – this is, without doubt, a summer short.
Conclusion
Maratona’s Men’s Pro Peloton Bib-shorts are excellent, providing a really good offering at a competitive £110 price point despite not having the heritage or brand history of bigger brands.
They are simply styled, with a classic look, and the clear focus on fabric tech makes for a very comfortable, lightweight and breathable bib short for summer riding.
Our only gripe would be their use of white grippers on the legs, as opposed to black, which the UK weather will soon stain and fade, but we are being picky now.
Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.
Share